Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.(NYSE:UBP) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial real estate. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments. The Company's business is the ownership of real estate investments, which consist principally of investments in income-producing properties, primarily neighborhood, and community shopping centers in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. Its primary business is the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail properties. In addition, it owns and operates self-storage facilities at two of its retail properties. It is also developing a third self-storage facility at its Pompton Lakes, NJ property. Its major tenants include supermarket chains and other retailers who sell necessities. It owns or has equity interests in over 77 properties containing a total of approximately 5.3 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Sector Commercial REITs