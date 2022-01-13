Log in
    UBA   US9172862057

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.

(UBA)
  Report
Urstadt Biddle Properties : Investor Presentation January 2022

01/13/2022 | 04:21pm EST
Investor Presentation January 2022

Forward-looking Statements and Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

Some of the statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "anticipate", "believe", "can", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" or variations of such words or other similar expressions and the negatives of such words. All statements included in this report that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Such statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance or achievements, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include, but are not limited to:

  • negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19, including on the U.S. or global economy or on our business, financial position or results of operations;
  • economic and other market conditions, including real estate and market conditions, that could impact us, our properties or the financial stability of our tenants;
  • consumer spending and confidence trends, as well as our ability to anticipate changes in consumer buying practices and the space needs of tenants;
  • our relationships with our tenants and their financial condition and liquidity;
  • any difficulties in renewing leases, filling vacancies or negotiating improved lease terms;
  • the inability of our properties to generate increased, or even sufficient, revenues to offset expenses, including amounts we are required to pay to municipalities for real estate taxes, payments for common area maintenance expenses at our properties and salaries for our management team and other employees;
  • the market value of our assets and the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate in which we invest;
  • risks of real estate acquisitions and dispositions, including our ability to identify and acquire retail real estate that meet our investment standards in our markets, as well as the potential failure of transactions to close;
  • risks of operating properties through joint ventures that we do not fully control;
  • financing risks, such as the inability to obtain debt or equity financing on favorable terms or the inability to comply with various financial covenants included in our Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") or other debt instruments we currently have or may subsequently obtain, as well as the level and volatility of interest rates, which could impact the market price of our common stock and the cost of our borrowings;
  • environmental risk and regulatory requirements;
  • risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, including the application of complex federal income tax regulations that are subject to change;
  • legislative and regulatory changes generally that may impact us or our tenants;
  • as well as other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 under Item 1A. Risk Factors and in the other reports filed by the
    Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This presentation may include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Company's earnings press releases and SEC reports, which are available on our website at www.ubproperties.com.

2

Today's Presenters

Willing L. Biddle

John T. Hayes

President and

Senior V.P. and

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

3

Company Overview

78 properties with a total of 5.1 million

Gross Leasable Area (GLA)

~86% of GLA anchored by grocery /

pharmacy / wholesale club

Concentration on quality suburban

markets outside New York City

Strong balance sheet and liquidity

profile

Attractive dividend yield

(4.5% as of December 31, 2021)

Valley Ridge Shopping Center, Wayne NJ

Knott's Landing, Stratford CT

The premier grocery anchored shopping center REIT in the suburban NY Metro Area

4

Focused Portfolio In Suburban Tri-State Area

One of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs

  • The median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBA's properties is ~65% higher than the national average median household income. This metric is one of the highest of all retail REITs

High barrier to entry and high-cost markets

  • Limited supply in the Company's dense and developed core markets

Percentage of Portfolio in Super Zips(a)

33%

27%

22% 21% 20%

17%

12% 10% 10% 8% 8% 7% 5%

0%

(8%)

(10%)

(2%)

(30%)

(22%)

(1%)

(5%)

(9%)

(3%)

(4%)

(3%)

(% of GLA)

(2%)

County

% of UBP

#

Avg. household

GLA

Households

income

Fairfield

30%

344,687

$154,055

Westchester

22%

356,232

159,264

Putnam

10%

35,031

145,821

Bergen

9%

344,059

153,494

Litchfield

8%

73,775

106,322

U.S. average

$96,765

Note: Demographics represent a 3-mile radius of UBA properties.

(a) U.S. zip codes in the 95th percentile based on education and income based on property sq. ft.

Source: SNL, Company data

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 21:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
