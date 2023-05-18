Advanced search
    UBP   US9172861067

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES INC.

(UBP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:31 2023-05-18 pm EDT
19.61 USD   +27.82%
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates UBA, UBP, WISA

05/18/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP)'s sale to Regency Centers Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Urstadt Biddle's Class A Common (UBA) and Common (UBP) stockholders will receive 0.347 of a newly-issued Regency share for each UBA or UBP share they own. Upon closing, Urstadt Biddle shareholders will own approximately 7% of the combined company. If you are an Urstadt Biddle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)'s merger with Comhear, Inc. If you are a WiSA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-uba-ubp-wisa-301828853.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
