URU METALS LIMITED: INTERIM RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 1

URU Metals Limited Chairman's Statement For the Period Ended 30 September 2023 I am pleased to present to our shareholders and stakeholders the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 September 2023. URU's focus remains firmly on the Zeb Nickel Sulphide Project. This remains a key venture for URU Metals, given our 73.67% interest in Zeb Nickel Corp. The demand for nickel, essential in lithium-ion batteries and the burgeoning electric vehicle market, continues to grow, highlighting the importance of our project. The global market primarily offers Class 2 nickel, but our Zeb Project, with its Class 1 nickel sulphide deposits, stands out for its quality and scarcity. Our recent exploration work this year has further confirmed the project's status as a premier undeveloped nickel resource and the focus will be on identifying a higher-grade nickel sulphide resource. The nickel market in 2023 is experiencing a surplus mainly due to the increased production of Class 2 nickel, particularly from Indonesia. However, demand from the EV sector and for high-quality nickel sulphide is growing, which should lead to a tighter market in the coming years. This increasing demand, coupled with limited high-grade nickel sulphide supplies, points towards a future where the demand for nickel should outpace supply, leading to potential market deficits by the mid-2020s Our ongoing commitment at URU is to develop metals critical for rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, and lithium. The Zeb Nickel Project in Limpopo remains at the forefront of our efforts, with the potential to hold a key position in the global nickel market. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to another year of progress and development at Zeb Nickel Corp. Kyle Appleby Non-executive Chairman 27 December 2023 2

URU METALS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 (UNAUDITED) Notice To Reader The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of URU Metals Limited (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. 3

URU Metals Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss For the Period Ended 30 September 2023 (Expressed in USD) (Unaudited) Six months Six months ended ended 30 September 30 September 2023 2022 $'000 $'000 Administrative expenses (396) (436) Other income 22 - Net loss for the period (374) (436) Other comprehensive inocme (loss) Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income Effect of translation of foreign operations (20) (323) Other comprehensive loss for the period (20) (323) Total comprehensive loss for the period (394) (759) Net loss attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (299) (372) Non-controlling interest (75) (64) Total net loss (374) (436) Comprehensive loss attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (319) (693) Non-controlling interest (75) (66) Total comprehensive loss (394) (759) Basic and diluted net loss per share (USD dollars) (0.23) (0.26) Weighed average number of common shares outstanding 1,646,691 1,646,691 The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements. 4

URU Metals Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at 30 September 2023 (Expressed in USD) (Unaudited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2023 2023 $'000 $'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets (note 7) 5,017 4,763 Total non-current assets 5,017 4,763 Current asset Trade and other receivables 160 157 Cash and cash equivalents 383 506 Total current assets 543 663 Total assets 5,560 5,426 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital (note 12) 7,815 7,815 Share premium (note 13) 48,070 48,070 Non-controlling interest (note 10) 2,782 2,783 Equity portion of convertible debentures (note 9) 62 62 Other reserves (note13) 1,317 1,330 Accumulated deficit (57,795) (57,496) Total equity 2,251 2,564 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,906 1,670 Due to related party (note 14) 703 702 Loan payable (note 11) 214 - Convertible loan note (note 9) 486 490 Total liabilities 3,309 2862 Total equity and liabilities 5,560 5,426 The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements. Approved on behalf of the Board on 27 December 2023: Kyle Appleby Non-Executive Chairman Avi Robinson Non-Executive Director 5

URU Metals Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash flow For the period Ended 30 September 2023 (Express in USD) (Unaudited) Six months Six months ended ended 30 September 30 September 2023 2022 $'000 $'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (374) (436) Adjustments for: Foreign exchange gain (1) (67) Stock-based compensation 74 113 Accretion expense (5) - Changes in non-cash working capital items: Increase in receivables (3) 17 Increase in trade and other payables 237 (11) Net cash used in operating activities (72) (384) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (251) (282) Net cash used in investing activities (251) (282) Financing activities Proceeds from due to related party 223 - Net cash generated by financing activities 223 - Loss on exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (23) 108 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent (123) (558) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 506 1,618 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 383 1,060 The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements. 6

URU Metals Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity For the Period Ended 30 September 2023 (Expressed in USD) (Unaudited) Share Options Foreign Equity and Currency portion of Non- Share Share Warrants Translation convertible controlling Accumulated Capital Premium Reserves Reserve debenture Interest deficit Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At 31 March 2022 7,815 48,070 2,495 (900) 62 2,651 (56,487) 3,706 Increase of non-controlling interest through stock-based compensation in Zeb Nickel - - - - - 112 - 112 Stock-based compensation - - 1 - - - - 1 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - (321) - (66) (372) (759) At 30 September 2022 7,815 48,070 2,496 (1,221) 62 2,697 (56,859) 3,060 Share Options Equity and Foreign portion of Non- Share Share Warrants Currency convertible controlling Accumulated Capital Premium Reserves Translation debenture Interest deficit Total $'000 $'000 $'000 Reserve $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At 31 March 2023 7,815 48,070 2,496 (1,166) 62 2,783 (57,496) 2,564 Increase of non-controlling interest through stock-based compensation in Zeb Nickel - - - - - 74 - 74 Stock-based compensation - - - - - - - - Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - (13) - (75) (299) (387) At 30 September 2023 7,815 48,070 2,496 (1,179) 62 2,782 (57,795) 2,251 The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements. 7

URU Metals Limited Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Period Ended 30 September 2023 (Express in USD) (Unaudited) 1. General information URU Metals Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited, and before that, as UraMin Niger Limited, was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") on 21 May 2007. The Company's shares were admitted to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange on 12 September 2007. The address of the Company's registered office is Intertrust, P.O. Box 92, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and its principal office is Suite 401, 4 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 1A1. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 September 2023 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries. 2. Nature of operations During the six months ended 30 September 2023, the Group's principal business activities were the exploration and development of mineral properties in South Africa. The business of mining and exploring for minerals involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that planned exploration and development programs will result in profitable mining operations. The Group has not yet established whether its mineral properties contain reserves that are economically recoverable. Changes in future conditions could require material write-downs of the carrying values of mineral properties. The Group is in the exploration stage and is subject to the risks and challenges similar to other companies in a comparable stage of development. These risks include, but are not limited to: Dependence on key individuals;

Receipt and maintenance of all required exploration permits and property titles;

Successful development; and

The ability to secure adequate financing to meet the minimum capital required to successfully develop the Group's projects and continue as a going concern. The Company now holds 41,000,000 Common Shares in Zeb Nickel Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary Floza Capital Management Limited representing approximately 73.67 of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Zeb Nickel Corp. 8

URU Metals Limited Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Period Ended 30 September 2023 (Express in USD) (Unaudited) 3. Basis of preparation (a) Statement of compliance The Company applies IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements required by IFRS as issued by the IASB. The policies applied in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are based on IFRSs issued and outstanding as of 29 December 2023, the date the Board of Directors approved the statements. The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as compared with the most recent annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 March 2023. Any subsequent changes to IFRS that are given effect in the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2024 could result in restatement of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. (b) New accounting standards and interpretations Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the current period and have not been early adopted. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Group in the current or future reporting periods. The International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") has issued/revised a number of relevant standards. Any standards that are not deemed relevant to the operations of the Group have been excluded. The Directors have chosen not to early adopt these standards and interpretations and they do not anticipate that they would have a material impact on the Company's financial statements in the period of initial application. Effective date IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements - amendments regarding the classification of1 January 2024 liabilities 9