U.S. Bancorp is a financial services group organized around 5 sectors of activities: - retail banking (41.3% of income): sale of classic and specialized banking products and services (leasing, mortgage lending, insurance, etc.); - payment services (24.2%) ; - corporate and commercial banking (18.6%) ; - wealth management (12.3%) ; - market banking (3.6%). At the end of 2020, the group managed USD 429.8 billion in current deposits and USD 297.7 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 2,434 banking agencies located in the United States.

Sector Banks