    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
11:12 2022-11-04 am EDT
42.66 USD   +2.80%
11:01a Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies U.S. Bancorp (USB) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate
BU
07:19a Us Bancorp De : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03 U.S Bank receives $60 million of New Markets Tax Credit allocation
BU
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies U.S. Bancorp (USB) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

11/04/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against U.S. Bancorp (“U.S. Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: USB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired U.S. Bancorp securities between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/usb.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent; (2) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (5) U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/usb or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in U.S. Bancorp you have until December 27, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 340 M - -
Net income 2022 5 938 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 61 662 M 61 662 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 41,50 $
Average target price 51,76 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-26.12%61 662
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.82%373 103
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.33%287 925
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.95%187 421
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.09%173 530
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-23.15%133 988