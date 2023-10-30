Agreement covers a range of payment services for the global airline

Elavon, a global payments leader, will provide a range of payments services for Virgin Atlantic, the company announced today. Virgin Atlantic will use Elavon’s global acquiring services, and Multi-Currency Conversion (MCC) – which allows merchants to settle in one of 100 currencies.

Brett Turner, Senior Vice President, Global Airline Acquiring at Elavon, says, “Virgin Atlantic is a well-known and much-admired airline, and we’re excited to be powering its payments to ensure it meets the needs of its customers, and continues to grow globally.”

Elavon has more than 30 years of experience providing payments for airlines, and its strong financial background as a U.S. Bank subsidiary will assist Virgin Atlantic in growing its business. Elavon currently serves eight of the Top 10 airlines globally, and has more than 100 airlines partners.

Virgin Atlantic was recently voted the best long-haul airline by Travel Weekly and currently flies from the UK to 34 destinations in North America, the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Keli Sandeman, Manager, Payment Strategy at Virgin Atlantic, says, “Elavon’s expertise with global airlines, its dedicated airlines team, and its ability to work rapidly to form bespoke solutions makes it a shrewd choice for Virgin Atlantic to partner with on our payments needs.”

About Elavon

Elavon is a leading global payments company with more than 4,300 employees and operations in 10 countries. A subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Elavon provides businesses with the technology needed to accept payments from customers, whether they are shopping in stores, at home or on the go.

Its platform is distinctive in that it is common across countries, making it easier for businesses to get their payment system up and running quickly and securely.

Elavon Financial Services DAC. Registered in Ireland with Companies Registration Office. The liability of the member is limited. United Kingdom branch registered in England and Wales under the number BR022122.

Elavon Financial Services DAC, trading as Elavon Merchant Services, is a credit institution authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority are available from us on request.

