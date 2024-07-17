Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after another strong round of earnings.

Major regional banks U.S. Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group both rose on mostly positive quarterly results.

U.S. Bancorp's net interest income exceeded Wall Street expectations, quelling concerns about loan profitability amid volatile interest rates.

HSBC, Europe's largest bank by market value, named Georges Elhedery as chief executive, turning to a company insider to navigate the lender's delicate position between China and the West.

