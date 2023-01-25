Financials Up After US Bancorp Earnings -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after an optimistic outlook from one major regional bank.

U.S. Bancorp shares rose after it said it would beat Wall Street profit targets for 2023, even as it missed earnings and revenue targets for the fourth quarter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 5-0 to push forward a long-delayed rule that would prohibit conflicts of interest by entities that create asset-backed securities, such as mortgage bonds.

