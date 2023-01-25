Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
2023-01-25
49.15 USD   +5.31%
05:36pFinancials Up After US Bancorp Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02:52pU.S. Bancorp Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:09pU.S. Bancorp Guides Above Expectations for 2023 Revenue After Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results
MT
Financials Up After US Bancorp Earnings -- Financials Roundup

01/25/2023 | 05:36pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose after an optimistic outlook from one major regional bank.

U.S. Bancorp shares rose after it said it would beat Wall Street profit targets for 2023, even as it missed earnings and revenue targets for the fourth quarter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 5-0 to push forward a long-delayed rule that would prohibit conflicts of interest by entities that create asset-backed securities, such as mortgage bonds. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1736ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 486 M - -
Net income 2022 5 986 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 71 416 M 71 416 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 46,67 $
Average target price 52,76 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Dilip Venkatachari EVP, Global Chief Information & Technology Officer
Souheil Badran Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP9.31%71 416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.36%406 102
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%276 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 897
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%170 413
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 468