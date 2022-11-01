Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:58 2022-11-01 pm EDT
42.99 USD   +1.26%
06:04aRisk Management Soars Past Revenue Growth as Top Priority for Finance Leaders, Annual U.S. Bank CFO Survey Reveals
BU
01:46aUs Bancorp : U.S. Bank's first embedded payment solutions as part of Microsoft collaboration
PU
10/28Loretta E. Reynolds Joins U.S. Bancorp Board of Directors
AQ
INVESTOR ALERT: U.S. Bancorp Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – USB

11/01/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) securities between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until December 27, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit. Captioned The Buhrke Family Revocable Trust v. U.S. Bancorp, No. 22-cv-09174 (S.D.N.Y.), the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit charges U.S. Bancorp and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-u-s-bancorp-class-action-lawsuit-usb.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: U.S. Bancorp’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association (“U.S. Bank”), is engaged in the general banking business, principally in domestic markets.

The U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers’ knowledge and consent; (ii) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected U.S. Bancorp to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; and (v) U.S. Bancorp’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.

On July 28, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a Consent Order and fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million for illegally exploiting consumers’ personal data to open sham accounts for unsuspecting customers. On this news, the price of U.S. Bancorp stock declined approximately 4%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired U.S. Bancorp securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearly $2 billion for investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.


© Business Wire 2022
