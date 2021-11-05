Military Times ranks U.S. Bank top 10 ‘Best for Vets' employer

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 4, 2021) - Military Times named U.S. Bank number No. 8 on its annual Best for Vets list, which ranks the best employers for veterans in the United States. The rankings are based on factors including recruitment, retention, advancement and family support. U.S. Bank has appeared on the list each year since it began in 2010.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Military Times as one of the Best for Vets," said Scott Lippert, U.S. Bank Executive Vice President for Payments Operations, leader of the company's Proud to Serve Business Resource Group (BRG) and a third-generation U.S. Navy veteran. "We are passionate about hiring, developing and promoting veterans. Through the course of their military career, they develop and practice so many unique skills - such as leadership, problem-solving and teamwork - and we all benefit from their experience and expertise."

The Military Times survey aims to capture the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, are given the most weight and importance in scoring and final rankings.

U.S. Bank supports military and veteran employees through expansive leave policies, free iPads for families to stay connected during deployments and the company's award-winning Proud to Serve BRG, among other efforts.

For more than a decade, the Proud to Serve BRG has played a leading role in shaping how the company supports military and veteran employees, customers and community members. U.S. Bank also offers specialized products and services for veteran and military customers, as well as community initiatives such as partnering with military service organizations to donate off-lease vehicles to veterans and mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans.