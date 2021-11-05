Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Military Times ranks U.S. Bank top 10 ‘Best for Vets' employer

11/05/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Bank has appeared on the list each year since it began in 2010.

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 4, 2021) - Military Times named U.S. Bank number No. 8 on its annual Best for Vets list, which ranks the best employers for veterans in the United States. The rankings are based on factors including recruitment, retention, advancement and family support. U.S. Bank has appeared on the list each year since it began in 2010.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Military Times as one of the Best for Vets," said Scott Lippert, U.S. Bank Executive Vice President for Payments Operations, leader of the company's Proud to Serve Business Resource Group (BRG) and a third-generation U.S. Navy veteran. "We are passionate about hiring, developing and promoting veterans. Through the course of their military career, they develop and practice so many unique skills - such as leadership, problem-solving and teamwork - and we all benefit from their experience and expertise."

The Military Times survey aims to capture the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, are given the most weight and importance in scoring and final rankings.

U.S. Bank supports military and veteran employees through expansive leave policies, free iPads for families to stay connected during deployments and the company's award-winning Proud to Serve BRG, among other efforts.

For more than a decade, the Proud to Serve BRG has played a leading role in shaping how the company supports military and veteran employees, customers and community members. U.S. Bank also offers specialized products and services for veteran and military customers, as well as community initiatives such as partnering with military service organizations to donate off-lease vehicles to veterans and mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 05:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about US BANCORP
01:42aU.S. Bank and Kroger Co. offer new credit card rewards and fuel discounts
PU
01:42aMilitary Times ranks U.S. Bank top 10 ‘Best for Vets' employer
PU
11/02September 30, 2021 U.S. Bancorp
PU
11/02U.S. Bancorp Investments Launches New, Improved Automated Investor
BU
11/02U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Con..
BU
11/02U.S. Bank salutes Workshops for Warriors
PU
10/30St. Louis-area community welcomes new small businesses and food hall
PU
10/30September 30, 2021 U.S. Bank N.A. (Cincinnati, OH)
PU
10/29U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
10/28U.S. Bank and State Farm® offer customers new business banking products
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 832 M - -
Net income 2021 7 667 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 89 383 M 89 383 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 60,28 $
Average target price 66,07 $
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP32.71%89 383
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.15%503 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION59.58%395 864
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 238
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY72.30%207 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%203 973