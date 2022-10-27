Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
2022-10-27
42.69 USD   +0.70%
10:42aShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Files Class Action on Behalf of Investors in U.S. Bancorp and Advises Shareholders with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10/24FRB And FDIC Issue Joint ANPR On Possible Resolution Requirements For Large Banking Organizations While FRB And OCC Approve U.S. Bank MUFG Union Bank Merger
AQ
10/21American Banker Names U.S. Bank Leaders to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Banking
AQ
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Files Class Action on Behalf of Investors in U.S. Bancorp and Advises Shareholders with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/27/2022 | 10:42am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against U.S. Bancorp (“U.S. Bank” or “the Company”) (NYSE: USB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 26, 2022.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. U.S. Bank placed sales pressure on employees that resulted in credit cards and other accounts being opened without the knowledge or consent of consumers. The Company was aware of unauthorized conduct that violated consumer protection laws. The Company failed monitor its employees’ conduct to prevent such improper and unlawful conduct from occurring. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about U.S. Bank, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 303 M - -
Net income 2022 5 939 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 62 982 M 62 982 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 42,39 $
Average target price 51,94 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-25.21%62 982
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.51%364 039
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.76%286 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%200 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.75%173 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.52%142 047