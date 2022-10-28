Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55 2022-10-28 am EDT
42.69 USD   +1.45%
11:46aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of U.S. Bancorp (USB) Investors
BU
10:14aLoretta E. Reynolds Joins U.S. Bancorp Board of Directors
AQ
09:01aU.S. Bancorp to speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of U.S. Bancorp (USB) Investors

10/28/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired U.S. Bancorp (“U.S. Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: USB) securities between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). U.S. Bancorp investors have until December 27, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 28, 2022, after an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau into its sales practices, the Company’s subsidiary U.S. Bank National Association (“U.S. Bank”) was fined $37.5 million for illegally accessing its customers’ credit reports and opening credit cards, lines of credit, and checking and savings accounts without customers’ permission.

On this news, U.S. Bancorp’s stock fell $2.09, or 4.3%, to close at $46.12 per share on July 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers’ knowledge and consent; (2) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (5) U.S. Bancorp’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased U.S. Bancorp securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 27, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased U.S. Bancorp securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about US BANCORP
11:46aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on B..
BU
10:14aLoretta E. Reynolds Joins U.S. Bancorp Board of Directors
AQ
09:01aU.S. Bancorp to speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
10/24FRB And FDIC Issue Joint ANPR On Possible Resolution Requirements For Large Banking Org..
AQ
10/21American Banker Names U.S. Bank Leaders to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Banking
AQ
10/21Fitch Affirms U.S. Bancorp at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
10/20Us Bancorp : How can you put your money to work in a way that reflects your values?
PU
10/20U.s. Bank : Truck freight shipments, spending contract in third quarter
PU
10/20Us Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp receives full regulatory approval for MUFG Union Bank acquisitio..
PU
10/19U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Visa Signature® Card slims wallets, expenses
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 303 M - -
Net income 2022 5 939 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 62 522 M 62 522 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 42,08 $
Average target price 51,94 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-24.53%62 522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577