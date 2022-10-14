Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  US Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:43 2022-10-14 am EDT
41.37 USD    0.00%
U.S. Bancorp 3Q Revenue Rises, Earnings Top Expectations

10/14/2022 | 07:35am EDT
By Dean Seal


U.S. Bancorp's revenue climbed in its third quarter on a jump in net interest income, while earnings came in just above Wall Street analyst expectations.

The Minneapolis-based parent company of U.S. Bank posted a profit of $1.81 billion, or $1.16 a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.03 billion, or $1.30 a share, in the same period last year. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $1.14 a share.

Merger and integration-related charges associated with the bank's acquisition of MUFG Union Bank added up to $42 million, or $33 million net of taxes, dragging earnings down by 2 cents a share.

Net interest income was $3.86 billion, compared with $3.17 billion last year. Analysts were expecting $3.73 billion.

Revenue was $6.33 billion, up from $5.89 billion last year. Analysts had been expecting $6.24 billion, according to FactSet.

Provision for credit losses was $362 million, compared with a benefit of $163 million in the year-ago period.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 0734ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 168 M - -
Net income 2022 6 090 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 61 467 M 61 467 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-30.37%61 467
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%160 749
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423