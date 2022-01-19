Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/19 07:50:11 am
59.715 USD   -3.98%
07:38aU.S. Bancorp Employee Expenses Climb in 4Q
DJ
07:19aU.S. Bancorp Posts Higher 4Q Profit, Lower Revenue
DJ
07:14aU.S. Bancorp Reports Higher Q4 Profit as Revenue Declines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Bancorp Employee Expenses Climb in 4Q

01/19/2022 | 07:38am EST
By Will Feuer


U.S. Bancorp's employee expenses rose in the fourth quarter, contributing to an overall increase in non-interest costs for the U.S. Bank parent company as Wall Street firms continue to battle for talent.

Compensation costs for the company rose to $1.85 billion in the fourth quarter, up about 13% from $1.64 billion in the year-ago period. The jump in compensation was due to performance-based incentives, revenue related commissions, merit, and hiring to support business growth, the company said Wednesday.

Employee benefits also jumped about 23%, to $372 million over that same period, driven by higher medical claims expense and compensation related payroll taxes, the company said.

Along with an increase in costs tied to professional services as well as marketing and business development, employee costs contributed to a 5% year-over-year increase in non-interest costs, holding back the company's profit for the quarter, which came in below analyst expectations.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 0738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 -1.84% 4577.11 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
US BANCORP -1.68% 62.19 Delayed Quote.10.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 824 M - -
Net income 2021 7 643 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 92 215 M 92 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float -
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 62,19 $
Average target price 67,01 $
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP10.72%92 215
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%445 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.98%378 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY18.15%220 286
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.0.62%196 467