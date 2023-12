By Denny Jacob

U.S. Bancorp increased its quarterly dividend 2.1% to 49 cents a share from 48 cents.

The new payout, equal to $1.96 a share, represents an annual yield of 4.8% based on Tuesday's closing price of $40.45.

The bank said the dividend is payable on Jan. 16 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 29.

