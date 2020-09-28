Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Bancorp    USB

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Bancorp : Provides Schedule For 4Q20 and 2021 Earnings Conference Calls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

  • Fourth Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 8 a.m. CT
  • First Quarter 2021 – Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. CT
  • Second Quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 8 a.m. CT
  • Third Quarter 2021 – Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 9 a.m. CT
  • Fourth Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 8 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $547 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US BANCORP
05:01pU.S. BANCORP : Provides Schedule For 4Q20 and 2021 Earnings Conference Calls
BU
11:45aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank announces affordable housing commitment in Charlotte
PU
09/16U.S. BANCORP : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
09/15US BANCORP : U.S. Bank announces quarterly dividends
BU
09/15US BANCORP DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
09/11U.S. BANK : Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
BU
09/08U.S. BANCORP : to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/20US BANCORP : U.S. Bank launches new credit cards for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad ..
PU
08/18U.S. BANK : Outlines Details of $15 Million Rebuild and Transform Fund
BU
08/10U.S. BANK : Announces $1 Million in Grants to Black-Led CDFIs; Additional Suppor..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 805 M - -
Net income 2020 3 948 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 4,78%
Capitalization 52 964 M 52 964 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 69 651
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 42,69 $
Last Close Price 35,16 $
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Roland A. Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP-40.70%52 964
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.67%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.88%134 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group