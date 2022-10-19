U.S. Bancorp Receives Full Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank; Deal Expected to Close December 1

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that it has received all required regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) and that the transaction is expected to close on December 1.

MUFG received approval from the Japanese Financial Services Agency on October 19, 2022. The transaction was previously approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The December 1 expected closing date remains subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions set forth in the agreement between the banks.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the customers and employees of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bank,” said U.S. Bank chairman, president and CEO Andy Cecere.

With the acquisition, U.S. Bank will gain more than 1 million loyal consumer customers and about 190,000 small business customers on the West Coast in addition to significant loans and deposits. The combination will improve U.S. Bank’s deposit position in California from 10th to 5th.

In May, U.S. Bank announced a five-year, $100 billion community benefits plan as part of the MUFG Union Bank acquisition that will support the ability of low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color to access capital and build wealth. Sixty percent of the total commitments will support work in California, the state most impacted by the acquisition.

After closing, U.S. Bank will provide MUFG Union Bank customers with information regarding the conversion of their accounts. Until conversion in the first half of 2023, customers will continue to be served by their respective branches, website and mobile apps.

About U.S. Bank

