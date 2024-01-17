Official US BANCORP press release

U.S. Bancorp reported its fourth quarter 2023 results today. The earnings release, earnings supplement and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

At 7 a.m. Central Time, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 888-210-4659. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 646-960-0383. The conference ID for all participants is 7269933.

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 75,000 employees and $668 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

