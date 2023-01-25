Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:24 2023-01-25 pm EST
49.22 USD   +5.45%
U.S. Bancorp Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:09pU.S. Bancorp Guides Above Expectations for 2023 Revenue After Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results
MT
09:19aSector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
U.S. Bancorp Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

01/25/2023 | 02:52pm EST
U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) is currently at $49.38, up $2.71 or 5.81%


--Would be highest close since June 9, 2022, when it closed at $50.33

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.92%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 13.23% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Feb. 2021, when it rose 16.69%

--Up 13.23% year-to-date

--Down 21.93% from its all-time closing high of $63.25 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 14.21% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 26, 2022), when it closed at $57.56

--Down 17.38% from its 52-week closing high of $59.77 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 27.3% from its 52-week closing low of $38.79 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $49.68; highest intraday level since Aug. 16, 2022, when it hit $49.68

--Up 6.45% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.26%

--Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:32:34 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1451ET

Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 486 M - -
Net income 2022 5 986 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 71 416 M 71 416 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Dilip Venkatachari EVP, Global Chief Information & Technology Officer
Souheil Badran Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP9.31%71 416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.36%406 102
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%276 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 897
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%170 413
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 468