U.S. Bancorp Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) is currently at $49.38, up $2.71 or 5.81%

--Would be highest close since June 9, 2022, when it closed at $50.33

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.92%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 13.23% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Feb. 2021, when it rose 16.69%

--Up 13.23% year-to-date

--Down 21.93% from its all-time closing high of $63.25 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 14.21% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 26, 2022), when it closed at $57.56

--Down 17.38% from its 52-week closing high of $59.77 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 27.3% from its 52-week closing low of $38.79 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $49.68; highest intraday level since Aug. 16, 2022, when it hit $49.68

--Up 6.45% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.26%

--Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:32:34 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1451ET