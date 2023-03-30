Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
04:00:02 2023-03-30 pm EDT
35.45 USD   -0.81%
05:01pU.S. Bancorp Updates Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls
BU
03/30US BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/28Analysis-Investors seek value in clobbered U.S. regional bank shares
RE
U.S. Bancorp Updates Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls

03/30/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today an update to its schedule of conference calls to review quarterly financial results.

The integration of MUFG Union Bank, acquired on December 1, 2022, is progressing well. As a result, U.S. Bank is moving up its scheduled 1Q and 2Q earnings release dates to align with its pre-acquisition timeline.

Calls will now be held on the following dates:

  • First Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. CT
  • Second Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, July 19, at 9 a.m. CT
  • Third Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 7 a.m. CT
  • Fourth Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 7 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $675 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 526 M - -
Net income 2023 7 301 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,59x
Yield 2023 5,36%
Capitalization 55 481 M 55 481 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 76 646
Free-Float 71,9%
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 36,22 $
Average target price 52,54 $
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Dilip Venkatachari EVP, Global Chief Information & Technology Officer
Souheil Badran Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-18.46%55 481
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.89%380 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.44%229 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%224 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 472
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.95%143 416
