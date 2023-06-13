Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
06/13/2023
32.70 USD   +1.68%
05:13pUS Bancorp Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 a Share, Payable July 17 to Shareholders of Record on June 30
MT
05:08pU.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends
BU
04:03pUS bank shares rise on inflation data, positive Wells Fargo comments
RE
U.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends

06/13/2023 | 05:08pm EDT
The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.92 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared the following:

  • A regular quarterly dividend of $1,587.52 per share (equivalent to $15.875200 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $370.338 per share (equivalent to $0.370338 per depositary share) on the Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $343.750 per share (equivalent to $0.343750 per depositary share) on the Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $234.375 per share (equivalent to $0.234375 per depositary share) on the Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $250.000 per share (equivalent to $0.250000 per depositary share) on the Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $231.250 per share (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share) on the Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $281.250 per share (equivalent to $0.281250 per depositary share) on the Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $682 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 823 M - -
Net income 2023 6 548 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,62x
Yield 2023 6,05%
Capitalization 49 299 M 49 299 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 76 646
Free-Float 71,9%
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 32,16 $
Average target price 43,94 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Dilip Venkatachari EVP, Global Chief Information & Technology Officer
Souheil Badran Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-24.65%49 299
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 043
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%235 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.05%232 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.52%167 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.31%156 956
