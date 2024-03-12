The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per common share, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.96 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared the following:

A regular quarterly dividend of $1,667.221 per share (equivalent to $16.672210 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

A regular quarterly dividend of $390.264 per share (equivalent to $0.390264 per depositary share) on the Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

A regular semi-annual dividend of $662.500 per share (equivalent to $26.500000 per depositary share) on the Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

A regular quarterly dividend of $343.750 per share (equivalent to $0.343750 per depositary share) on the Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

A regular quarterly dividend of $234.375 per share (equivalent to $0.234375 per depositary share) on the Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

A regular quarterly dividend of $250.000 per share (equivalent to $0.250000 per depositary share) on the Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

A regular quarterly dividend of $231.250 per share (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share) on the Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

A regular quarterly dividend of $281.250 per share (equivalent to $0.281250 per depositary share) on the Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

