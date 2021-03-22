Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Bancorp    USB

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Bancorp : Changes Time of First Quarter 2021 and Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Calls

03/22/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) today announced that it has changed the time of two of its 2021 earnings conference calls. This was done to avoid conflicting with the scheduled conference calls of peer institutions.

U.S. Bancorp will now host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

- First Quarter 2021 – Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. CT (previously announced time was 9 a.m. CT)

- Second Quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. CT (unchanged)

- Third Quarter 2021 – Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 7 a.m. CT (previously announced time was 9 a.m. CT)

- Fourth Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. CT (unchanged)

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to the close of each quarter confirming the date and time of the earnings release and the conference call details for that quarter.

Details for the Q1 2021 earnings conference call, which are unchanged except for the new time, are included below.

Via internet:

To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us”, “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.”

Via telephone:

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 2351343.

Replay info:

For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately 1 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 15 and will be accessible until Thursday, April 22 at 10:59 p.m. CT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855.859.2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404.537.3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 2351343.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about US BANCORP
03:01pU.S. BANCORP  : Changes Time of First Quarter 2021 and Third Quarter 2021 Earnin..
BU
03/19MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday, Banks Slip on End to Loose Capital Rul..
MT
03/19US Bank Shares Fall on Fed Decision to End Pandemic-Era Rule Easing Capital R..
MT
03/19US BANCORP  : Baird Downgrades US Bancorp to Neutral from Outperform, Sets $55 P..
MT
03/18US BANCORP  : Odeon Capital Upgrades US Bancorp to Buy From Hold; Price Target i..
MT
03/18#STOPASIANHATE : A message to Asian American and Pacific Islander employees, cus..
PU
03/17US BANCORP  : Insider at US Bancorp (USB) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
03/16US BANCORP  : U.S. Bancorp Maintains Regular Quarterly Dividend at $0.42 a Share..
MT
03/16U.S. BANCORP  : announces quarterly dividends
BU
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at US Bancorp Scaled Back with Sale..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 643 M - -
Net income 2021 5 604 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 82 957 M 82 957 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 54,59 $
Last Close Price 55,21 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katheriner B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP18.50%81 109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.09%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.12%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.68%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.77%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ