Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Bancorp    USB

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Bancorp : announces quarterly dividends

03/16/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.68 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared the following:

  • A regular quarterly dividend of $875.000 per share (equivalent to $8.750000 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $218.750 per share (equivalent to $0.218750 per depositary share) on the Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $406.250 per share (equivalent to $0.406250 per depositary share) on the Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $232.953 per share (equivalent to $9.318120 per depositary share) on the Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.
  • A regular semi-annual dividend of $662.500 per share (equivalent to $26.500000 per depositary share) on the Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $343.750 per share (equivalent to $0.343750 per depositary share) on the Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $234.375 per share (equivalent $0.234375 per depositary share) on the Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $202.778 per share (equivalent $0.202778 per depositary share) on the Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about US BANCORP
05:08pUS BANCORP  : U.S. Bancorp Maintains Regular Quarterly Dividend at $0.42 a Share..
MT
04:57pU.S. BANCORP  : announces quarterly dividends
BU
04:52pINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at US Bancorp Scaled Back with Sale..
MT
12:14pUS BANCORP  : U.S. Bancorp to Redeem Senior Notes
MT
09:01aU.S. BANK  : Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
BU
03/15US BANCORP  : U.S. Bank leaders are among the 2021 Most Influential Women in Pay..
PU
03/15U.S. BANCORP  : Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
03/12US BANCORP  : PDF of rules of conduct
PU
03/10US BANCORP  : RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference Presentation
PU
03/10US BANCORP DE  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 669 M - -
Net income 2021 5 588 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 81 109 M 81 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 54,23 $
Last Close Price 53,98 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katheriner B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP15.86%81 109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.27%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.55%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.59%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ