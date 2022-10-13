U.S. Bancorp on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

U.S. Bancorp (USB) is currently at $41.31, up $2.20 or 5.63%
--Would be highest close since Oct. 5, 2022, when it closed at $42.20
--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.92%
--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.5% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 7, 2021, when it rose 8.04%
--Up 2.46% month-to-date
--Down 26.46% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 1999, when it fell 31.85%
--Down 34.69% from its all-time closing high of $63.25 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Down 31.24% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2021), when it closed at $60.08
--Down 34.69% from its 52-week closing high of $63.25 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Up 6.5% from its 52-week closing low of $38.79 on Oct. 11, 2022
--Traded as high as $41.43
--Up 5.93% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 15, 2022, when it rose as much as 6.24%
All data as of 2:31:59 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-13-22 1451ET