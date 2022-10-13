Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22 2022-10-13 pm EDT
41.40 USD   +5.84%
01:42aUs Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp, MUFG Union Bank Announce Sale of 3 Calif. Branches to HomeStreet
PU
10/12US Bancorp, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Unit to Sell Three California Branches to HomeStreet Unit
MT
10/12U.S. Bancorp, MUFG Union Bank Announce Sale of Three California Branches to HomeStreet Bank
BU
U.S. Bancorp on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
U.S. Bancorp (USB) is currently at $41.31, up $2.20 or 5.63%


--Would be highest close since Oct. 5, 2022, when it closed at $42.20

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.92%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.5% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 7, 2021, when it rose 8.04%

--Up 2.46% month-to-date

--Down 26.46% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 1999, when it fell 31.85%

--Down 34.69% from its all-time closing high of $63.25 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 31.24% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2021), when it closed at $60.08

--Down 34.69% from its 52-week closing high of $63.25 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 6.5% from its 52-week closing low of $38.79 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $41.43

--Up 5.93% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 15, 2022, when it rose as much as 6.24%


All data as of 2:31:59 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1451ET

10/11UBS Adjusts U.S. Bancorp Price Target to $43 From $50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/10Upcoming US Earnings Season Set to be Lowest in Two Years, Scotiabank Says
MT
10/07Preview -- Barron's
DJ
10/06American Banker names U.S. Bank leaders to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Banking lists
BU
10/05Oppenheimer Adjusts US Bancorp Price Target to $68 From $72, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
10/03U.S. Bank makes it easy for small businesses to project their cash flow
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 223 M - -
Net income 2022 6 134 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 4,77%
Capitalization 58 109 M 58 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,11 $
Average target price 52,49 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-30.94%58 109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.61%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.09%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.57%153 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002