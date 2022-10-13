U.S. Bancorp on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

U.S. Bancorp (USB) is currently at $41.31, up $2.20 or 5.63%

--Would be highest close since Oct. 5, 2022, when it closed at $42.20

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.92%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.5% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 7, 2021, when it rose 8.04%

--Up 2.46% month-to-date

--Down 26.46% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 1999, when it fell 31.85%

--Down 34.69% from its all-time closing high of $63.25 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 31.24% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2021), when it closed at $60.08

--Down 34.69% from its 52-week closing high of $63.25 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 6.5% from its 52-week closing low of $38.79 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $41.43

--Up 5.93% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 15, 2022, when it rose as much as 6.24%

All data as of 2:31:59 PM ET

