Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Bancorp to Buy MUFG Union Bank for About $8 Billion

09/21/2021 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dave Sebastian

U.S. Bancorp has agreed to buy MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group for about $8 billion in cash and stock, a deal that would boost U.S. Bank's presence in California and other parts of the West Coast.

The purchase price includes $5.5 billion in cash and about 44 million shares of U.S. Bancorp common stock, the companies said Tuesday. MUFG will hold a minority stake of about 2.9% in U.S. Bancorp after the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, they added.

The companies said they will have a combined presence in California, Washington and Oregon. Through the deal, U.S. Bank will gain more than a million consumer customers and about 190,000 small-business customers on the West Coast, in addition to about $58 billion in loans and $90 billion in deposits based on MUFG Union Bank's June 30 balance sheet.

U.S. Bancorp, which is the parent of U.S. Bank National Association, said it expects the transaction to add about 6% to per-share earnings in 2023. The deal has an estimated internal rate of return of more than 20%, it said.

The company expects about $900 million in pretax cost savings equal to 40% of estimated non-interest expenses through a combination of real-estate consolidation, technology and systems conversion and other back-office efficiencies. U.S. Bancorp said it expects to book $1.2 billion in merger charges.

MUFG Union Bank on Sept. 20 entered into a consent order with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the companies said. U.S. Bancorp said it has incorporated regulatory concerns into all aspects of the deal process. It said it expects to remediate issues applicable to MUFG Union Bank, and that the order won't restrict U.S. Bancorp's ability to operate and grow its business.

U.S. Bank said it commits to retaining all MUFG Union Bank's front-line branch employees.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 0637ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.28% 642.1 End-of-day quote.40.78%
US BANCORP -2.33% 55.68 Delayed Quote.22.37%
All news about US BANCORP
06:42aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank to leverage existing platforms and best-in-class technologies and p..
PU
06:38aU.S. Bancorp to Buy MUFG Union Bank for About $8 Billion
DJ
06:35aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : US Bancorp to Buy MUFG Union Bank's Regional Franchise in $8 Bi..
MT
06:33aUS BANCORP DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank - Presentation
PU
06:04aU.S. BANCORP : to Acquire MUFG Union Bank
BU
05:38aUPDATE1 : Mitsubishi UFJ to sell most of American unit to U.S. Bancorp
AQ
04:33aMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Plans to Sell Union Bank's Retail Banking Business, Nikk..
DJ
04:28aURGENT : Mitsubishi UFJ to sell part of American unit to U.S. Bancorp
AQ
04:08aUS BANCORP : Urgent Headline News
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 727 M - -
Net income 2021 7 406 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 82 552 M 82 552 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 55,68 $
Average target price 63,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP22.37%82 552
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.09%457 068
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.03%329 107
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%242 901
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%197 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.79%188 115