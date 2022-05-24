Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  US Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/23 04:00:02 pm EDT
50.75 USD   +3.13%
05/23U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
BU
05/16Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's Fiscal 2022 Earnings Rise, Revenue Falls
MT
05/16US BANCORP DE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

05/24/2022 | 09:03am EDT
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Vice Chair of Wealth Management and Investment Services Gunjan Kedia will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference in New York.

The presentation will begin at 3:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 31.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the same site for one year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $587 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 138 M - -
Net income 2022 5 963 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 75 401 M 75 401 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,75 $
Average target price 60,57 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-12.39%75 401
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%365 956
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%289 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%238 621
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.67%166 093