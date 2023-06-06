U.S. Bancorp to speak at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that President, Chairman and CEO Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference.

The presentation will begin at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 13 in New York.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website. A replay will be made available on the same site following the event.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp with nearly 77,000 employees and $682 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

