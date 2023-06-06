Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
09:21:31 2023-06-06 am EDT
31.23 USD   +0.02%
U.S. Bancorp to speak at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference
BU
06/05Insider buying in US regional banks at 3-year high as execs look to bolster confidence
RE
06/02Banks stocks gain after US Congress averts historic debt default
RE
U.S. Bancorp to speak at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

06/06/2023 | 09:08am EDT
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that President, Chairman and CEO Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference.

The presentation will begin at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 13 in New York.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website. A replay will be made available on the same site following the event.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp with nearly 77,000 employees and $682 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 838 M - -
Net income 2023 6 543 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,34x
Yield 2023 6,23%
Capitalization 47 858 M 47 858 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 76 646
Free-Float 71,9%
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 31,22 $
Average target price 44,40 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Dilip Venkatachari EVP, Global Chief Information & Technology Officer
Souheil Badran Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-27.22%47 858
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%406 461
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%227 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%165 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.63%151 777
