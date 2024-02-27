U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Vice Chair, Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking Gunjan Kedia and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference.

The presentation will begin at 8:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5 in New York.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website. A replay will be made available on the same site following the event.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $663 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on “About Us.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227640971/en/