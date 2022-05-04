Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
50.53 USD   +2.14%
05/03Oppenheimer Adjusts U.S. Bancorp Price Target to $72 From $76, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/29US BANCORP : March 31, 2022 U.S. Bank N.A. (Cincinnati, OH)
PU
04/26U.S. Bank Launches Nation's First Spanish-Language Voice Assistant for Banking
BU
U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.00 Percent

05/04/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.50 percent, effective tomorrow, May 5, 2022, at all U.S. Bank locations.

About U.S. Bancorp:

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $587 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 249 M - -
Net income 2022 5 860 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 73 512 M 73 512 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,47 $
Average target price 60,93 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-13.03%73 512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.93%361 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.54%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%246 997
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 594
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.96%167 382