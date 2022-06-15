Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
46.36 USD   +1.40%
05:31pU.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent
BU
06/14U.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends
BU
06/14U.S. Bancorp Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 a Share, Payable July 15 to Shareholders as of June 30
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent

06/15/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 4.75 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 16, 2022, at all U.S. Bank locations.

About U.S. Bancorp:

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $587 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about US BANCORP
05:31pU.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent
BU
06/14U.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends
BU
06/14U.S. Bancorp Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 a Share, Payable July 15 to Shareholde..
MT
06/14U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 15, 2022
CI
06/14TRANSCRIPT : U.S. Bancorp Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & C..
CI
06/07U.S. Bancorp to speak at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference
BU
06/06SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Rally Premarket Monday
MT
06/03U.S. Bancorp to Redeem 2.95% Medium-Term Notes on June 15
MT
06/03TRANSCRIPT : U.S. Bancorp Presents at Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference..
CI
06/03U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 859 M - -
Net income 2022 5 996 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 67 928 M 67 928 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,72 $
Average target price 60,09 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-16.22%67 928
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-16.90%147 546