Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
48.21 USD   +1.67%
05:31pU.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent
BU
07/21U.S. BANK : Truck freight spending increases across all regions in second quarter
PU
07/20Regulator to Increase Banks' Responsibility in Money Transfer Scams
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent

07/27/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 5.50 percent from 4.75 percent, effective tomorrow, July 28, 2022, at all U.S. Bank locations.

About U.S. Bancorp:

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $591 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about US BANCORP
05:31pU.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent
BU
07/21U.S. BANK : Truck freight spending increases across all regions in second quarter
PU
07/20Regulator to Increase Banks' Responsibility in Money Transfer Scams
MT
07/20US BANCORP : U.S. Bank expands Commercial Real Estate presence into Florida
PU
07/19Credit Suisse Lowers US Bancorp's Price Target to $54 from $57, Adjusts Estimates for U..
MT
07/19ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Exxon Mobil, Sherwin-Williams, UnitedHealth, US Bancorp, Wells F..
07/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $57 From $54, Maintains Equalweig..
MT
07/18Oppenheimer Adjusts U.S. Bancorp Price Target to $68 From $66, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
07/18Wedbush Lifts Price Target on US Bancorp to $50 From $49, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/15U.S. Bancorp on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 179 M - -
Net income 2022 5 791 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 70 454 M 70 454 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 47,42 $
Average target price 55,11 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-14.46%70 454
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.24%332 615
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.19%265 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%222 073
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.34%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 723