Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
43.93 USD   -2.36%
05:31pU.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 6.25 Percent
BU
06:15aU.S. bank CEOs set for congressional grilling by Democrats and Republicans
RE
09/20JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Dimon to warn Congress of economic 'storm clouds' -testimony
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 6.25 Percent

09/21/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 6.25 percent from 5.50 percent, effective tomorrow, September 22, 2022, at all U.S. Bank locations.

About U.S. Bancorp:

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $591 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about US BANCORP
05:31pU.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 6.25 Percent
BU
06:15aU.S. bank CEOs set for congressional grilling by Democrats and Republicans
RE
09/20JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Dimon to warn Congress of economic 'storm clouds' -testimony
RE
09/16U.S. Bancorp, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Extend Outside Termination Date for Bankin..
MT
09/16US BANCORP DE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16U.S. Bancorp and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Extend Purchase Agreement
BU
09/16US BANCORP : U.S. Bank continues investment in developers of color through grant program
PU
09/13U.S. Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.48 a Share From $0.46, Payable Oct. 17 to ..
MT
09/13U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
09/13U.S. Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on October 17, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 231 M - -
Net income 2022 5 877 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 66 845 M 66 845 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 44,99 $
Average target price 54,71 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-19.90%66 845