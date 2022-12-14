Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
12-14-2022
43.29 USD   -2.17%
U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 7.50 Percent
BU
05:08pInsider Sell: US Bancorp
MT
10:03aU.S. Bank names Sekou Kaalund new head of branch banking
BU
U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 7.50 Percent

12/14/2022 | 05:31pm EST
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 7.50 percent from 7.00 percent, at all U.S. Bank locations. The reference rate at all Union Bank locations will also increase to 7.50 percent from 7.00 percent. These changes are effective tomorrow, December 15, 2022.

About U.S. Bancorp:

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 410 M - -
Net income 2022 5 955 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 67 713 M 67 713 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Dilip Venkatachari EVP, Global Chief Information & Technology Officer
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-22.63%67 713
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.24%393 284
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.39%262 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 824
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.17%162 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 388