U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 7.50 Percent

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 7.50 percent from 7.00 percent, at all U.S. Bank locations. The reference rate at all Union Bank locations will also increase to 7.50 percent from 7.00 percent. These changes are effective tomorrow, December 15, 2022.

About U.S. Bancorp:

