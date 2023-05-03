Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
29.80 USD   -2.71%
05:31pU.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 8.25 Percent
BU
09:14aIt's finally time for the Fed verdict
MS
09:04aU.S. Bank Names Beth Ann Bovino as Chief Economist
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 8.25 Percent

05/03/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 8.25 percent from 8.00 percent, at all U.S. Bank locations. The reference rate at all Union Bank locations will also increase to 8.25 percent from 8.00 percent. These changes are effective tomorrow, May 4, 2023.

About U.S. Bancorp:

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $682 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 916 M - -
Net income 2023 6 605 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,92x
Yield 2023 6,53%
Capitalization 46 956 M 46 956 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 29,80 $
Average target price 45,42 $
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Dilip Venkatachari EVP, Global Chief Information & Technology Officer
Souheil Badran Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-24.47%50 497
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.29%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.98%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%230 575
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.34%168 019
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.18%151 997
