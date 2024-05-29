New campaign transforms creative strategy to connect with audiences under CMO Michael Lacorazza

For 161 years, U.S. Bank and its clients have walked hand-in-hand together at the center of life’s financial milestones, both big and small. And today, the financial institution launched a new campaign, “The Power of Us,” highlighting that very connection to daily life and the relationship between its clients, its people and its products.

The campaign is centered around a brand film and three subsequent spots that tell the stories of what U.S. Bank, its employees and its clients can achieve together — like putting a kid through college or reaching retirement. The bank created versions of the films in both English and Spanish, and viewers may even recognize a familiar voice in the English versions — Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The campaign touches on experiences that will resonate with a large range of people, from business owners to new parents, and even U.S. Bank employees and institutional bankers.

“This year, we made a commitment to tell the stories of our amazing clients in a way that highlights the people who are at our core,” said Michael Lacorazza, U.S. Bank chief marketing officer. “The resulting campaign brings to life our purpose, Powering Potential, and tells our brand story through the moments that unite us — from our clients to our tellers, advisors, branch managers, commercial bankers and everyone in between.”

In the brand film, the audience sees the world through the eyes of real U.S. Bank employees — both the exciting wins, like buying a first car or graduating college, and the challenges in between, like working late or being apart from family, that together, all lead to success. The film shows the shared journey between bank clients working hard for their goals, and the U.S. Bank employees also working hard for their goals right there next to them.

The campaign was developed in partnership across the business lines, a process which allowed U.S. Bank to look inward at the organization and connect with what distinguishes the bank from its peers. With more than 2,000 retail locations and more than 70,000 employees, U.S. Bank enables financial possibilities for countless milestones for clients every year. Whether those clients are buying their first home, starting a new business or hoping to retire securely, U.S. Bank is there for the long haul — in moments both big and small.

New York City-based agency Supernatural AI created the national campaign. The multi-channel campaign will span across CTV, broadcast, Out of Home, digital, social and sponsorships.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $684 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

