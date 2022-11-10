Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00 2022-11-10 pm EST
45.43 USD   +5.05%
03:16pU.S. Bank Technology and Operations Leader to Retire in Late 2023
BU
09:13aU.s. Bancorp Investors : 12/27/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
11/09Insider Sell: US Bancorp
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Bank Technology and Operations Leader to Retire in Late 2023

11/10/2022 | 03:16pm EST
Company welcomes Souheil Badran and Dilip Venkatachari to executive leadership team

U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) announced executive leadership changes today that will change how the company manages technology and operations for its employees and customers.

Jeff von Gillern, vice chair of Technology and Operations Services, intends to retire from the company in late 2023 after more than 20 years of service to the organization.

“Jeff has helped to elevate our technology profile and reputation inside and outside the organization, and he has strengthened our focus on operations throughout his career with us,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank. “I have worked closely with Jeff for a long time, and his influence on our organization has gone far beyond his role. It has been a pleasure to know him personally and professionally, and we are a better company because of him.”

Cecere said von Gillern will remain with the company throughout most of 2023 continuing to lead technology transformation initiatives for the organization and ensuring a successful systems integration with MUFG Union Bank post-close of the planned acquisition.

At the same time, U.S. Bank will welcome two new leaders to its executive leadership team.

Dilip Venkatachari, who serves as the company’s executive vice president and global chief information and technology officer, will provide technology leadership at the executive level, reporting to von Gillern, effective in January. Venkatachari joined the company in the fall of 2018. He has helped modernize technology at U.S. Bank in an increasingly digital world, including selecting a primary cloud provider for U.S. Bank applications. He has a long history working in technology and has worked at companies including Fiserv, PayPal, Google, McKinsey & Company and Mastercard.

Souheil Badran will join the company as senior executive vice president and chief operations officer, overseeing the company’s operations teams and call centers. He will report to Cecere, effective Dec. 15. Badran, who has significant financial services experience, comes to U.S. Bank from Northwestern Mutual, where he most recently served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer. Prior to those roles, he was the president of Alibaba’s Alipay business in the Americas. He worked in positions of increasing leadership responsibility at Edo Interactive, Digital River, First Data, VeriSign, Digital Insight and Metavante during his career.

“Dilip and Souheil are experienced leaders who are known for their focus on transformation and continuous improvement,” Cecere said. “We look forward to their insights and perspectives that will help us continue to grow and deliver exceptional service at a dynamic time in our industry.”

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 360 M - -
Net income 2022 5 895 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 64 247 M 64 247 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 43,24 $
Average target price 51,76 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-21.36%64 247
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.99%380 554
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.91%292 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%192 400
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.67%175 168
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 274