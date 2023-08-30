Businesses who need a mobile-capable payment device will benefit from the Android-based point-of-sale system available anytime, anywhere

Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank, is launching the next generation of talech software to help small business owners more efficiently run their businesses without the large upfront investment often needed to purchase a new payments system.

The talech Terminal payment solution is a simple and powerful point-of-sale system that allows business owners to accept payments anywhere, anytime with various hardware options, including mobile/fixed hardware and in-store terminals.

U.S. Bank and Elavon launched talech Register in 2022 as its next generation all-in-one payments and business analytics platform that empowers small business owners to better manage their operations. Now the next evolution of talech software -- talech Terminal -- builds on the success of talech Register and offers more payment options for business owners. This is the latest addition to a growing suite of simple and intuitive products that integrate payments and banking solutions for small business owners, creating greater efficiencies and competitive advantages.

“Our goal is to enable small business owners to focus on what they do best, eliminating the burden of managing customer payments,” said Pari Sawant, chief product officer for Elavon. “This solution is a perfect option for business owners who value their privacy and prefer not to mix their personal mobile phones for customer transactions.”

Elavon’s leading all-in-one payments and business analytic platform, talech, empowers small business owners to better manage their operations through its elevated and supported offerings, flexibility for basic payment transactions and more robust business management options.

“talech Terminal is a continuation of our multi-year strategy to deliver integrated hardware and software payment experiences for our small business customers following the successful launches of talech mobile in 2020 and talech Register in 2022. Terminal goes beyond basic payment acceptance and allows businesses to run their business in a simple, elegant form factor,” said Joy Ghanekar, chief product officer, talech.

It offers an intuitive, easy to use interface, simple product organization and access to basic reporting features.

Other features of the talech Terminal system include:

Credit Card Surcharge

Inventory Management Capabilities

Employee Management Support

About Elavon

Elavon is owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $681 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on “About Us.”

