U.S. Bank and Kroger Co. offer new credit card rewards and fuel discounts

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 4, 2021) - U.S. Bank and Kroger Co., the nation's largest traditional grocery chain, have introduced a new value proposition for the Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard®, providing cardmembers with more rewards plus an added ability to save 25¢ off per gallon of fuel - a direct, immediate savings at the pump at 1,500 Kroger-owned fuel centers. The card offers incremental ways to earn rewards in the Kroger Family of Stores, including up to 5% cash back on mobile wallet purchases - all of which has the potential to make a big difference in customers' grocery budgets.

"Kroger launched the previous value proposition more than 15 years ago, and while it delivered over half a billion dollars directly back to Kroger customers, we thought it was time to update the rewards and find added ways to deliver even more value to our customers," said Kate Ward, president of Kroger Personal Finance division. "Not only can customers save big on fuel, but also they can receive cash back with every eligible net purchase and more. We think customers are going to be very excited with the extra savings and the overall value of being a cardholder."



In the first year, new cardmembers can save an additional 25¢ off per gallon of fuel at Kroger Family of Companies Fuel Centers each time they redeem at least 100 existing fuel points earned in a single month. They simply scan, redeem fuel points and pay with their Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® in order to receive the fuel discount. After the first year, the 25¢ discount can be extended when they eligibly spend $6,000 or more in a calendar year.



Current cardmembers can save on fuel by increasing the everyday fuel discount, which is currently an extra 5¢ off per gallon of fuel, to 25¢ off per gallon at Kroger Family of Companies Fuel Centers when they redeem at least 100 existing fuel points and eligibly spend at least $6,000 with their Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® in a calendar year.



In addition, all cardmembers can enjoy new cash back benefits through everyday spending. For every eligible net $1 spent, cardholders can earn 5% cash back on mobile wallet purchases for the first $3,000 spent in a calendar year, 2% cash back inside Kroger stores and 1% cash back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted. They can redeem rewards their way, as a statement credit, Kroger Gift Card or real-time rewards via their mobile phone on Kroger purchases.



"The Rewards World Elite Mastercard expands and deepens Kroger's relationships with its shoppers," said Steve Mattics, head of U.S. Bank Retail Payment Solutions. "Whether shopping at Kroger or anywhere, we think it's a unique benefit for both current and future Kroger customers."



"Returning rewards to loyal customers has always been a key tenet in our credit card program," added Ward. "Ever since the Kroger-U.S. Bank cobranded program was established, we've doubled the amount of in-store and fuel rewards that our cardmembers have received. We're proud to accelerate those rewards with this new value proposition."



New rewards and value are available on Kroger and U.S. Bank's suite of credit card products.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp with nearly 70,000 employees and $567 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.