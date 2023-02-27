US Bancorp : 2022 Annual Report

It helps to consider how far we have come as we think about what is next. Just five years ago, we were focused on enhancing our product set, optimizing our branch network, enhancing our digital capabilities, and driving data and analytics

As we move into a new chapter of our history, we are confidently moving forward and building momentum in an evolving and more competitive landscape while navigating an unpredictable world. We have gained a greater ability to build digital capabilities at scale. Our mix of digital plus human banking is a key differentiator. Our acquisition of MUFG Union Bank makes us a much stronger competitor in the fast-growing California and West Coast markets. We are also preparing for a wide range of economic scenarios so we can continue to deliver industry-leading financial results, which has been our hallmark for decades.

We have already seen progress in key areas, which will continue throughout 2023 and beyond."

including those staffing our more than 2,000 branches, our service centers and our offices across the globe - have played an important role for our customers. Their dedication has been impressive, and I want to express my deep gratitude and appreciation for how they have performed.

Yet as we look back over several years of change, our commitment to serving customers and helping them navigate uncertain economic times has remained constant. In 2020 and 2021, we helped customers navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic. Today, we are helping them in an environment of high inflation and rising interest rates.

at scale. We have made progress in each of these areas. Our attention now is on building on those strengths and leveraging that foundation to do more to drive growth and define a better and more differentiated customer experience.

We also are relying on our legacy of financial and risk discipline to help us achieve our goals. Although we have weathered the pandemic and the associated ebbs and flows of a challenging economic environment, there are strong factors at play that require attention. Inflation, supply chain demands and pressures, a competitive talent landscape, the threat of global recession, and a dynamic regulatory environment show us we need to play both offense and defense. To accelerate growth, we must prioritize our investments, choose our no-regrets moves, and determine what we need to change to ensure we are focused on the right things.

In this type of environment, transformation must be more than a business buzzword.

We need to be willing to change, decisive in our actions, and expedient in our steps. Part of that is evident in our multi-year,broad-scale continuous improvement approach toward growth. We have already seen progress in key areas, which will continue throughout 2023 and beyond. This is happening while we continue to enhance capabilities through important acquisitions such as talech, Bento and PFM Asset Management, and building our core banking scale through acquisitions like Union Bank.

The Union Bank acquisition allows us to be much more competitive and a more relevant player in California and along the West Coast, and after nearly 15 months of planning, we closed on the transaction in December. The hard work to integrate thousands of employees and millions of customers is underway now, and I continue to be impressed by the caliber of talent in both organizations and how everyone is singularly focused on doing what is right and what

will make us a stronger company together.