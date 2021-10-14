Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/13 04:10:00 pm
61.46 USD   -0.32%
06:52aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:42aUS BANCORP : 3Q 2021 Business Line Schedules
PU
06:42aUS BANCORP : 3Q 2021 Slide Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Bancorp : 3Q 2021 Business Line Schedules

10/14/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplemental

Business Line

Schedules

3Q 2021

CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING

CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING

WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES

PAYMENT SERVICES

TREASURY AND CORPORATE SUPPORT

LINE OF BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (a)

($ in millions)

Net Income Attributable

Net Income Attributable

to U.S. Bancorp

Percent Change

to U.S. Bancorp

Percent

3Q

2Q

3Q

3Q21 vs

3Q21 vs

YTD

YTD

Business Line

2021

2021

2020

2Q21

3Q20

2021

2020

Change

Corporate and Commercial

$429

$447

(6.1)

(9.8)

$1,291

$1,230

5.0

Banking

$403

Consumer and Business

Banking

628

632

649

(.6)

(3.2)

1,833

1,747

4.9

Wealth Management and

Investment Services

196

198

227

(1.0)

(13.7)

618

737

(16.1)

Payment Services

409

442

322

(7.5)

27.0

1,341

1,010

32.8

Treasury and Corporate

Support

392

281

(65)

39.5

nm

1,207

(1,284)

nm

Consolidated Company

$2,028

$1,982

$1,580

2.3

28.4

$6,290

$3,440

82.8

(a) preliminary data

Lines of Business

The Company's major lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. These operating segments are components of the Company about which financial information is prepared and is evaluated regularly by management in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Business line results are derived from the Company's business unit profitability reporting systems by specifically attributing managed balance sheet assets, deposits and other liabilities and their related income or expense. Designations, assignments and allocations change from time to time as management systems are enhanced, methods of evaluating performance or product lines change or business segments are realigned to better respond to the Company's diverse customer base. During 2021, certain organization and methodology changes were made and, accordingly, prior period results were restated and presented on a comparable basis.

2

CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING (a)

($ in millions)

Percent Change

3Q

2Q

3Q

3Q21 vs

3Q21 vs

YTD

YTD

Percent

2021

2021

2020

2Q21

3Q20

2021

2020

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$717

$734

$852

(2.3)

(15.8)

$2,172

$2,623

(17.2)

Noninterest income

253

265

267

(4.5)

(5.2)

786

899

(12.6)

Securities gains (losses), net

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total net revenue

970

999

1,119

(2.9)

(13.3)

2,958

3,522

(16.0)

Noninterest expense

418

425

428

(1.6)

(2.3)

1,257

1,310

(4.0)

Other intangibles

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total noninterest expense

418

425

428

(1.6)

(2.3)

1,257

1,310

(4.0)

Income before provision and taxes

552

574

691

(3.8)

(20.1)

1,701

2,212

(23.1)

Provision for credit losses

15

2

95

nm

(84.2)

(20)

572

nm

Income before income taxes

537

572

596

(6.1)

(9.9)

1,721

1,640

4.9

Income taxes and

taxable-equivalent adjustment

134

143

149

(6.3)

(10.1)

430

410

4.9

Net income

403

429

447

(6.1)

(9.8)

1,291

1,230

5.0

Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$403

$429

$447

(6.1)

(9.8)

$1,291

$1,230

5.0

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$102,431

$102,024

$115,547

.4

(11.4)

$102,117

$118,686

(14.0)

Other earning assets

4,722

4,409

4,110

7.1

14.9

4,485

4,170

7.6

Goodwill

1,650

1,647

1,647

.2

.2

1,648

1,647

.1

Other intangible assets

5

5

6

--

(16.7)

5

6

(16.7)

Assets

114,629

113,904

128,369

.6

(10.7)

114,182

131,106

(12.9)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

62,642

60,554

48,058

3.4

30.3

59,841

41,091

45.6

Interest-bearing deposits

68,917

69,626

87,558

(1.0)

(21.3)

69,999

90,581

(22.7)

Total deposits

131,559

130,180

135,616

1.1

(3.0)

129,840

131,672

(1.4)

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

13,772

13,824

15,051

(.4)

(8.5)

13,995

15,201

(7.9)

(a) preliminary data

Corporate and Commercial Banking offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institution, non-profit and public sector clients.

Corporate and Commercial Banking contributed $403 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $447 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was $149 million (13.3 percent) lower due to a decrease of $135 million (15.8 percent) in net interest income and a decrease of $14 million (5.2 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income decreased primarily due to lower average loan and deposit balances as well as the impact of declining interest rates on the margin benefit from deposits, partially offset by favorable deposit mix with higher noninterest-bearing balances and slightly higher loan spreads. Average loans declined 11.4 percent as significant liquidity draws during the pandemic were paid down during the past several quarters. Total noninterest income decreased year-over-year primarily driven by lower capital markets activity and trading revenue, partially offset by continued stronger treasury management fees due to core growth driven by the economic recovery. Total noninterest expense decreased $10 million (2.3 percent) compared with a year ago primarily due to lower FDIC insurance expense, lower production incentives, and higher capitalized loan costs, partially offset by an increase in net shared services expense driven by investment in infrastructure and technology development. The provision for credit losses decreased $80 million (84.2 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to a favorable change in the reserve allocation driven by improving portfolio credit quality in the current quarter, compared with deteriorating credit quality in the third quarter of 2020.

3

CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING (a)

($ in millions)

Percent Change

Percent

3Q

2Q

3Q

3Q21 vs

3Q21 vs

YTD

YTD

2021

2021

2020

2Q21

3Q20

2021

2020

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$1,551

$1,537

$1,474

.9

5.2

$4,603

$4,239

8.6

Noninterest income

715

634

848

12.8

(15.7)

1,918

2,433

(21.2)

Securities gains (losses), net

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total net revenue

2,266

2,171

2,322

4.4

(2.4)

6,521

6,672

(2.3)

Noninterest expense

1,450

1,394

1,383

4.0

4.8

4,210

4,061

3.7

Other intangibles

3

3

4

--

(25.0)

9

12

(25.0)

Total noninterest expense

1,453

1,397

1,387

4.0

4.8

4,219

4,073

3.6

Income before provision and taxes

813

774

935

5.0

(13.0)

2,302

2,599

(11.4)

Provision for credit losses

(25)

(69)

69

63.8

nm

(143)

269

nm

Income before income taxes

838

843

866

(.6)

(3.2)

2,445

2,330

4.9

Income taxes and

taxable-equivalent adjustment

210

211

217

(.5)

(3.2)

612

583

5.0

Net income

628

632

649

(.6)

(3.2)

1,833

1,747

4.9

Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$628

$632

$649

(.6)

(3.2)

$1,833

$1,747

4.9

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$140,833

$141,081

$145,229

(.2)

(3.0)

$141,220

$139,981

.9

Other earning assets

7,645

8,022

8,195

(4.7)

(6.7)

8,606

6,578

30.8

Goodwill

3,506

3,475

3,475

.9

.9

3,485

3,508

(.7)

Other intangible assets

2,754

2,827

1,942

(2.6)

41.8

2,692

2,095

28.5

Assets

160,882

161,948

164,246

(.7)

(2.0)

162,316

157,177

3.3

Noninterest-bearing deposits

34,416

33,882

34,288

1.6

.4

33,734

29,397

14.8

Interest-bearing deposits

160,271

158,792

133,095

.9

20.4

156,821

126,934

23.5

Total deposits

194,687

192,674

167,383

1.0

16.3

190,555

156,331

21.9

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

12,277

12,359

13,562

(.7)

(9.5)

12,378

12,797

(3.3)

(a) preliminary data

Consumer and Business Banking delivers products and services through banking offices, telephone servicing and sales, on-line services, direct mail, ATM processing and mobile devices. It encompasses community banking, metropolitan banking and indirect lending, as well as mortgage banking.

Consumer and Business Banking contributed $628 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $649 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was lower by $56 million (2.4 percent) due to a decrease in total noninterest income of $133 million (15.7 percent), partially offset by an increase of $77 million (5.2 percent) in net interest income. Net interest income reflected continued strong growth in deposit balances as well as favorable deposit mix, favorable loan spreads driven by growth in installment loans, and higher loan fees driven by PPP loan forgiveness. This was partially offset by lower deposit spreads. Total noninterest income decreased primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue reflecting lower production volume and related gain on sale margins as refinancing activities decline, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities, as well as gains on higher GNMA loan sales. Retail product fees were stronger driven by retail leasing end of term residual gains and deposit service charges increased as a result of customer activity and ATM processing revenue. Total noninterest expense increased $66 million (4.8 percent) primarily due to an increase in net shared services expense due to investments in digital capabilities and higher compensation expense from merit, business hiring related to mortgage forbearance loss mitigation and revenue-related compensation driven by business production. The provision for credit losses decreased $94 million due to a favorable change in the reserve allocation primarily reflecting lower delinquency rates in consumer portfolios and a reduction in end of period outstanding balances in the third quarter of 2021 compared with growth in the third quarter of 2020.

4

WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES (a)

($ in millions)

Percent Change

3Q

2Q

3Q

3Q21 vs

3Q21 vs

YTD

YTD

Percent

2021

2021

2020

2Q21

3Q20

2021

2020

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$225

$230

$301

(2.2)

(25.2)

$721

$964

(25.2)

Noninterest income

558

549

505

1.6

10.5

1,638

1,507

8.7

Securities gains (losses), net

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total net revenue

783

779

806

.5

(2.9)

2,359

2,471

(4.5)

Noninterest expense

507

507

489

--

3.7

1,499

1,445

3.7

Other intangibles

4

4

3

--

33.3

10

9

11.1

Total noninterest expense

511

511

492

--

3.9

1,509

1,454

3.8

Income before provision and taxes

272

268

314

1.5

(13.4)

850

1,017

(16.4)

Provision for credit losses

11

4

11

nm

--

26

34

(23.5)

Income before income taxes

261

264

303

(1.1)

(13.9)

824

983

(16.2)

Income taxes and

taxable-equivalent adjustment

65

66

76

(1.5)

(14.5)

206

246

(16.3)

Net income

196

198

227

(1.0)

(13.7)

618

737

(16.1)

Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$196

$198

$227

(1.0)

(13.7)

$618

$737

(16.1)

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$18,454

$17,436

$15,616

5.8

18.2

$17,584

$15,151

16.1

Other earning assets

225

237

288

(5.1)

(21.9)

247

285

(13.3)

Goodwill

1,618

1,618

1,618

--

--

1,618

1,617

.1

Other intangible assets

80

84

37

(4.8)

nm

69

40

72.5

Assets

21,566

20,396

18,708

5.7

15.3

20,676

18,324

12.8

Noninterest-bearing deposits

24,453

23,249

17,719

5.2

38.0

23,024

16,285

41.4

Interest-bearing deposits

71,841

73,107

73,857

(1.7)

(2.7)

76,098

76,736

(.8)

Total deposits

96,294

96,356

91,576

(.1)

5.2

99,122

93,021

6.6

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

3,172

3,089

2,968

2.7

6.9

3,099

2,924

6.0

(a) preliminary data

Wealth Management and Investment Services provides private banking, financial advisory services, investment management, retail brokerage services, insurance, trust, custody and fund servicing through four businesses: Wealth Management, Global Corporate Trust & Custody, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and Fund Services.

Wealth Management and Investment Services contributed $196 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $227 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was lower by $23 million (2.9 percent) year-over-year reflecting a decrease in net interest income of $76 million (25.2 percent), partially offset by an increase of $53 million (10.5 percent) in noninterest income. Net interest income decreased year-over-year primarily due to the declining margin benefit of deposits given lower interest rates, partially offset by higher noninterest-bearing deposits and favorable deposit mix as well as higher average loan balances. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to core business growth in trust and investment management fees and investment products fees both driven by favorable market conditions, partially offset by higher fee waivers related to money market funds. Total noninterest expense increased $19 million (3.9 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 reflecting higher compensation expense as a result of merit, performance-based incentives related to investment sales volumes and core business growth and an increase in net shared services expense, partially offset by lower other noninterest expense due to the allocation to the business line of previously reserved legal matters in the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was flat to the third quarter of 2020 reflecting stable credit quality in the current quarter, compared with credit quality deterioration in the third quarter of 2020 offset by stronger balance growth in the current period compared with the prior year quarter.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about US BANCORP
06:52aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:42aUS BANCORP : 3Q 2021 Business Line Schedules
PU
06:42aUS BANCORP : 3Q 2021 Slide Presentation
PU
06:42aUS BANCORP DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
06:32aU.S. BANCORP : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
10/13US BANCORP : How U.S. Bank built a world-class digital accessibility practice
PU
10/11Banks Likely to See Third-Quarter Average EPS Rise of 10% on Lower Loan Loss Provisions..
MT
10/11US BANCORP : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on US Bancorp to $71 From $66, Maintains Buy R..
MT
10/08US BANCORP : JP Morgan Adjusts US Bancorp PT to $74.50 from $65, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
10/07US BANCORP : American Banker names U.S. Bank leaders to 2021 Most Powerful Women lists
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 738 M - -
Net income 2021 7 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 91 124 M 91 124 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 61,46 $
Average target price 65,71 $
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP32.35%91 124
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.13%481 093
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.33%363 019
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 717
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.66%207 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.58%189 100