US Bancorp : 3Q 2021 Business Line Schedules

The Company's major lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. These operating segments are components of the Company about which financial information is prepared and is evaluated regularly by management in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Business line results are derived from the Company's business unit profitability reporting systems by specifically attributing managed balance sheet assets, deposits and other liabilities and their related income or expense. Designations, assignments and allocations change from time to time as management systems are enhanced, methods of evaluating performance or product lines change or business segments are realigned to better respond to the Company's diverse customer base. During 2021, certain organization and methodology changes were made and, accordingly, prior period results were restated and presented on a comparable basis.
CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q21 vs
3Q21 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2021
2021
2020
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$717
$734
$852
(2.3)
(15.8)
$2,172
$2,623
(17.2)
Noninterest income
253
265
267
(4.5)
(5.2)
786
899
(12.6)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
970
999
1,119
(2.9)
(13.3)
2,958
3,522
(16.0)
Noninterest expense
418
425
428
(1.6)
(2.3)
1,257
1,310
(4.0)
Other intangibles
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total noninterest expense
418
425
428
(1.6)
(2.3)
1,257
1,310
(4.0)
Income before provision and taxes
552
574
691
(3.8)
(20.1)
1,701
2,212
(23.1)
Provision for credit losses
15
2
95
nm
(84.2)
(20)
572
nm
Income before income taxes
537
572
596
(6.1)
(9.9)
1,721
1,640
4.9
Income taxes and
taxable-equivalent adjustment
134
143
149
(6.3)
(10.1)
430
410
4.9
Net income
403
429
447
(6.1)
(9.8)
1,291
1,230
5.0
Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$403
$429
$447
(6.1)
(9.8)
$1,291
$1,230
5.0
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$102,431
$102,024
$115,547
.4
(11.4)
$102,117
$118,686
(14.0)
Other earning assets
4,722
4,409
4,110
7.1
14.9
4,485
4,170
7.6
Goodwill
1,650
1,647
1,647
.2
.2
1,648
1,647
.1
Other intangible assets
5
5
6
--
(16.7)
5
6
(16.7)
Assets
114,629
113,904
128,369
.6
(10.7)
114,182
131,106
(12.9)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
62,642
60,554
48,058
3.4
30.3
59,841
41,091
45.6
Interest-bearing deposits
68,917
69,626
87,558
(1.0)
(21.3)
69,999
90,581
(22.7)
Total deposits
131,559
130,180
135,616
1.1
(3.0)
129,840
131,672
(1.4)
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
13,772
13,824
15,051
(.4)
(8.5)
13,995
15,201
(7.9)
(a) preliminary data
Corporate and Commercial Banking offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institution, non-profit and public sector clients.
Corporate and Commercial Banking contributed $403 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $447 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was $149 million (13.3 percent) lower due to a decrease of $135 million (15.8 percent) in net interest income and a decrease of $14 million (5.2 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income decreased primarily due to lower average loan and deposit balances as well as the impact of declining interest rates on the margin benefit from deposits, partially offset by favorable deposit mix with higher noninterest-bearing balances and slightly higher loan spreads. Average loans declined 11.4 percent as significant liquidity draws during the pandemic were paid down during the past several quarters. Total noninterest income decreased year-over-year primarily driven by lower capital markets activity and trading revenue, partially offset by continued stronger treasury management fees due to core growth driven by the economic recovery. Total noninterest expense decreased $10 million (2.3 percent) compared with a year ago primarily due to lower FDIC insurance expense, lower production incentives, and higher capitalized loan costs, partially offset by an increase in net shared services expense driven by investment in infrastructure and technology development. The provision for credit losses decreased $80 million (84.2 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to a favorable change in the reserve allocation driven by improving portfolio credit quality in the current quarter, compared with deteriorating credit quality in the third quarter of 2020.
CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
Percent
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q21 vs
3Q21 vs
YTD
YTD
2021
2021
2020
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$1,551
$1,537
$1,474
.9
5.2
$4,603
$4,239
8.6
Noninterest income
715
634
848
12.8
(15.7)
1,918
2,433
(21.2)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
2,266
2,171
2,322
4.4
(2.4)
6,521
6,672
(2.3)
Noninterest expense
1,450
1,394
1,383
4.0
4.8
4,210
4,061
3.7
Other intangibles
3
3
4
--
(25.0)
9
12
(25.0)
Total noninterest expense
1,453
1,397
1,387
4.0
4.8
4,219
4,073
3.6
Income before provision and taxes
813
774
935
5.0
(13.0)
2,302
2,599
(11.4)
Provision for credit losses
(25)
(69)
69
63.8
nm
(143)
269
nm
Income before income taxes
838
843
866
(.6)
(3.2)
2,445
2,330
4.9
Income taxes and
taxable-equivalent adjustment
210
211
217
(.5)
(3.2)
612
583
5.0
Net income
628
632
649
(.6)
(3.2)
1,833
1,747
4.9
Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$628
$632
$649
(.6)
(3.2)
$1,833
$1,747
4.9
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$140,833
$141,081
$145,229
(.2)
(3.0)
$141,220
$139,981
.9
Other earning assets
7,645
8,022
8,195
(4.7)
(6.7)
8,606
6,578
30.8
Goodwill
3,506
3,475
3,475
.9
.9
3,485
3,508
(.7)
Other intangible assets
2,754
2,827
1,942
(2.6)
41.8
2,692
2,095
28.5
Assets
160,882
161,948
164,246
(.7)
(2.0)
162,316
157,177
3.3
Noninterest-bearing deposits
34,416
33,882
34,288
1.6
.4
33,734
29,397
14.8
Interest-bearing deposits
160,271
158,792
133,095
.9
20.4
156,821
126,934
23.5
Total deposits
194,687
192,674
167,383
1.0
16.3
190,555
156,331
21.9
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
12,277
12,359
13,562
(.7)
(9.5)
12,378
12,797
(3.3)
(a) preliminary data
Consumer and Business Banking delivers products and services through banking offices, telephone servicing and sales, on-line services, direct mail, ATM processing and mobile devices. It encompasses community banking, metropolitan banking and indirect lending, as well as mortgage banking.
Consumer and Business Banking contributed $628 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $649 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was lower by $56 million (2.4 percent) due to a decrease in total noninterest income of $133 million (15.7 percent), partially offset by an increase of $77 million (5.2 percent) in net interest income. Net interest income reflected continued strong growth in deposit balances as well as favorable deposit mix, favorable loan spreads driven by growth in installment loans, and higher loan fees driven by PPP loan forgiveness. This was partially offset by lower deposit spreads. Total noninterest income decreased primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue reflecting lower production volume and related gain on sale margins as refinancing activities decline, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities, as well as gains on higher GNMA loan sales. Retail product fees were stronger driven by retail leasing end of term residual gains and deposit service charges increased as a result of customer activity and ATM processing revenue. Total noninterest expense increased $66 million (4.8 percent) primarily due to an increase in net shared services expense due to investments in digital capabilities and higher compensation expense from merit, business hiring related to mortgage forbearance loss mitigation and revenue-related compensation driven by business production. The provision for credit losses decreased $94 million due to a favorable change in the reserve allocation primarily reflecting lower delinquency rates in consumer portfolios and a reduction in end of period outstanding balances in the third quarter of 2021 compared with growth in the third quarter of 2020.
WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q21 vs
3Q21 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2021
2021
2020
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$225
$230
$301
(2.2)
(25.2)
$721
$964
(25.2)
Noninterest income
558
549
505
1.6
10.5
1,638
1,507
8.7
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
783
779
806
.5
(2.9)
2,359
2,471
(4.5)
Noninterest expense
507
507
489
--
3.7
1,499
1,445
3.7
Other intangibles
4
4
3
--
33.3
10
9
11.1
Total noninterest expense
511
511
492
--
3.9
1,509
1,454
3.8
Income before provision and taxes
272
268
314
1.5
(13.4)
850
1,017
(16.4)
Provision for credit losses
11
4
11
nm
--
26
34
(23.5)
Income before income taxes
261
264
303
(1.1)
(13.9)
824
983
(16.2)
Income taxes and
taxable-equivalent adjustment
65
66
76
(1.5)
(14.5)
206
246
(16.3)
Net income
196
198
227
(1.0)
(13.7)
618
737
(16.1)
Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$196
$198
$227
(1.0)
(13.7)
$618
$737
(16.1)
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$18,454
$17,436
$15,616
5.8
18.2
$17,584
$15,151
16.1
Other earning assets
225
237
288
(5.1)
(21.9)
247
285
(13.3)
Goodwill
1,618
1,618
1,618
--
--
1,618
1,617
.1
Other intangible assets
80
84
37
(4.8)
nm
69
40
72.5
Assets
21,566
20,396
18,708
5.7
15.3
20,676
18,324
12.8
Noninterest-bearing deposits
24,453
23,249
17,719
5.2
38.0
23,024
16,285
41.4
Interest-bearing deposits
71,841
73,107
73,857
(1.7)
(2.7)
76,098
76,736
(.8)
Total deposits
96,294
96,356
91,576
(.1)
5.2
99,122
93,021
6.6
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
3,172
3,089
2,968
2.7
6.9
3,099
2,924
6.0
(a) preliminary data
Wealth Management and Investment Services provides private banking, financial advisory services, investment management, retail brokerage services, insurance, trust, custody and fund servicing through four businesses: Wealth Management, Global Corporate Trust & Custody, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and Fund Services.
Wealth Management and Investment Services contributed $196 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $227 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was lower by $23 million (2.9 percent) year-over-year reflecting a decrease in net interest income of $76 million (25.2 percent), partially offset by an increase of $53 million (10.5 percent) in noninterest income. Net interest income decreased year-over-year primarily due to the declining margin benefit of deposits given lower interest rates, partially offset by higher noninterest-bearing deposits and favorable deposit mix as well as higher average loan balances. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to core business growth in trust and investment management fees and investment products fees both driven by favorable market conditions, partially offset by higher fee waivers related to money market funds. Total noninterest expense increased $19 million (3.9 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 reflecting higher compensation expense as a result of merit, performance-based incentives related to investment sales volumes and core business growth and an increase in net shared services expense, partially offset by lower other noninterest expense due to the allocation to the business line of previously reserved legal matters in the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was flat to the third quarter of 2020 reflecting stable credit quality in the current quarter, compared with credit quality deterioration in the third quarter of 2020 offset by stronger balance growth in the current period compared with the prior year quarter.
