US Bancorp : 3Q 2021 Business Line Schedules

Supplemental Business Line Schedules 3Q 2021 CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES PAYMENT SERVICES TREASURY AND CORPORATE SUPPORT

LINE OF BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (a) ($ in millions) Net Income Attributable Net Income Attributable to U.S. Bancorp Percent Change to U.S. Bancorp Percent 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q21 vs 3Q21 vs YTD YTD Business Line 2021 2021 2020 2Q21 3Q20 2021 2020 Change Corporate and Commercial $429 $447 (6.1) (9.8) $1,291 $1,230 5.0 Banking $403 Consumer and Business Banking 628 632 649 (.6) (3.2) 1,833 1,747 4.9 Wealth Management and Investment Services 196 198 227 (1.0) (13.7) 618 737 (16.1) Payment Services 409 442 322 (7.5) 27.0 1,341 1,010 32.8 Treasury and Corporate Support 392 281 (65) 39.5 nm 1,207 (1,284) nm Consolidated Company $2,028 $1,982 $1,580 2.3 28.4 $6,290 $3,440 82.8 (a) preliminary data Lines of Business The Company's major lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. These operating segments are components of the Company about which financial information is prepared and is evaluated regularly by management in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Business line results are derived from the Company's business unit profitability reporting systems by specifically attributing managed balance sheet assets, deposits and other liabilities and their related income or expense. Designations, assignments and allocations change from time to time as management systems are enhanced, methods of evaluating performance or product lines change or business segments are realigned to better respond to the Company's diverse customer base. During 2021, certain organization and methodology changes were made and, accordingly, prior period results were restated and presented on a comparable basis. 2

CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q21 vs 3Q21 vs YTD YTD Percent 2021 2021 2020 2Q21 3Q20 2021 2020 Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $717 $734 $852 (2.3) (15.8) $2,172 $2,623 (17.2) Noninterest income 253 265 267 (4.5) (5.2) 786 899 (12.6) Securities gains (losses), net -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total net revenue 970 999 1,119 (2.9) (13.3) 2,958 3,522 (16.0) Noninterest expense 418 425 428 (1.6) (2.3) 1,257 1,310 (4.0) Other intangibles -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total noninterest expense 418 425 428 (1.6) (2.3) 1,257 1,310 (4.0) Income before provision and taxes 552 574 691 (3.8) (20.1) 1,701 2,212 (23.1) Provision for credit losses 15 2 95 nm (84.2) (20) 572 nm Income before income taxes 537 572 596 (6.1) (9.9) 1,721 1,640 4.9 Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 134 143 149 (6.3) (10.1) 430 410 4.9 Net income 403 429 447 (6.1) (9.8) 1,291 1,230 5.0 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $403 $429 $447 (6.1) (9.8) $1,291 $1,230 5.0 Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $102,431 $102,024 $115,547 .4 (11.4) $102,117 $118,686 (14.0) Other earning assets 4,722 4,409 4,110 7.1 14.9 4,485 4,170 7.6 Goodwill 1,650 1,647 1,647 .2 .2 1,648 1,647 .1 Other intangible assets 5 5 6 -- (16.7) 5 6 (16.7) Assets 114,629 113,904 128,369 .6 (10.7) 114,182 131,106 (12.9) Noninterest-bearing deposits 62,642 60,554 48,058 3.4 30.3 59,841 41,091 45.6 Interest-bearing deposits 68,917 69,626 87,558 (1.0) (21.3) 69,999 90,581 (22.7) Total deposits 131,559 130,180 135,616 1.1 (3.0) 129,840 131,672 (1.4) Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 13,772 13,824 15,051 (.4) (8.5) 13,995 15,201 (7.9) (a) preliminary data Corporate and Commercial Banking offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institution, non-profit and public sector clients. Corporate and Commercial Banking contributed $403 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $447 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was $149 million (13.3 percent) lower due to a decrease of $135 million (15.8 percent) in net interest income and a decrease of $14 million (5.2 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income decreased primarily due to lower average loan and deposit balances as well as the impact of declining interest rates on the margin benefit from deposits, partially offset by favorable deposit mix with higher noninterest-bearing balances and slightly higher loan spreads. Average loans declined 11.4 percent as significant liquidity draws during the pandemic were paid down during the past several quarters. Total noninterest income decreased year-over-year primarily driven by lower capital markets activity and trading revenue, partially offset by continued stronger treasury management fees due to core growth driven by the economic recovery. Total noninterest expense decreased $10 million (2.3 percent) compared with a year ago primarily due to lower FDIC insurance expense, lower production incentives, and higher capitalized loan costs, partially offset by an increase in net shared services expense driven by investment in infrastructure and technology development. The provision for credit losses decreased $80 million (84.2 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to a favorable change in the reserve allocation driven by improving portfolio credit quality in the current quarter, compared with deteriorating credit quality in the third quarter of 2020. 3

CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change Percent 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q21 vs 3Q21 vs YTD YTD 2021 2021 2020 2Q21 3Q20 2021 2020 Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $1,551 $1,537 $1,474 .9 5.2 $4,603 $4,239 8.6 Noninterest income 715 634 848 12.8 (15.7) 1,918 2,433 (21.2) Securities gains (losses), net -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total net revenue 2,266 2,171 2,322 4.4 (2.4) 6,521 6,672 (2.3) Noninterest expense 1,450 1,394 1,383 4.0 4.8 4,210 4,061 3.7 Other intangibles 3 3 4 -- (25.0) 9 12 (25.0) Total noninterest expense 1,453 1,397 1,387 4.0 4.8 4,219 4,073 3.6 Income before provision and taxes 813 774 935 5.0 (13.0) 2,302 2,599 (11.4) Provision for credit losses (25) (69) 69 63.8 nm (143) 269 nm Income before income taxes 838 843 866 (.6) (3.2) 2,445 2,330 4.9 Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 210 211 217 (.5) (3.2) 612 583 5.0 Net income 628 632 649 (.6) (3.2) 1,833 1,747 4.9 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $628 $632 $649 (.6) (3.2) $1,833 $1,747 4.9 Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $140,833 $141,081 $145,229 (.2) (3.0) $141,220 $139,981 .9 Other earning assets 7,645 8,022 8,195 (4.7) (6.7) 8,606 6,578 30.8 Goodwill 3,506 3,475 3,475 .9 .9 3,485 3,508 (.7) Other intangible assets 2,754 2,827 1,942 (2.6) 41.8 2,692 2,095 28.5 Assets 160,882 161,948 164,246 (.7) (2.0) 162,316 157,177 3.3 Noninterest-bearing deposits 34,416 33,882 34,288 1.6 .4 33,734 29,397 14.8 Interest-bearing deposits 160,271 158,792 133,095 .9 20.4 156,821 126,934 23.5 Total deposits 194,687 192,674 167,383 1.0 16.3 190,555 156,331 21.9 Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 12,277 12,359 13,562 (.7) (9.5) 12,378 12,797 (3.3) (a) preliminary data Consumer and Business Banking delivers products and services through banking offices, telephone servicing and sales, on-line services, direct mail, ATM processing and mobile devices. It encompasses community banking, metropolitan banking and indirect lending, as well as mortgage banking. Consumer and Business Banking contributed $628 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $649 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was lower by $56 million (2.4 percent) due to a decrease in total noninterest income of $133 million (15.7 percent), partially offset by an increase of $77 million (5.2 percent) in net interest income. Net interest income reflected continued strong growth in deposit balances as well as favorable deposit mix, favorable loan spreads driven by growth in installment loans, and higher loan fees driven by PPP loan forgiveness. This was partially offset by lower deposit spreads. Total noninterest income decreased primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue reflecting lower production volume and related gain on sale margins as refinancing activities decline, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities, as well as gains on higher GNMA loan sales. Retail product fees were stronger driven by retail leasing end of term residual gains and deposit service charges increased as a result of customer activity and ATM processing revenue. Total noninterest expense increased $66 million (4.8 percent) primarily due to an increase in net shared services expense due to investments in digital capabilities and higher compensation expense from merit, business hiring related to mortgage forbearance loss mitigation and revenue-related compensation driven by business production. The provision for credit losses decreased $94 million due to a favorable change in the reserve allocation primarily reflecting lower delinquency rates in consumer portfolios and a reduction in end of period outstanding balances in the third quarter of 2021 compared with growth in the third quarter of 2020. 4

WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q21 vs 3Q21 vs YTD YTD Percent 2021 2021 2020 2Q21 3Q20 2021 2020 Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $225 $230 $301 (2.2) (25.2) $721 $964 (25.2) Noninterest income 558 549 505 1.6 10.5 1,638 1,507 8.7 Securities gains (losses), net -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total net revenue 783 779 806 .5 (2.9) 2,359 2,471 (4.5) Noninterest expense 507 507 489 -- 3.7 1,499 1,445 3.7 Other intangibles 4 4 3 -- 33.3 10 9 11.1 Total noninterest expense 511 511 492 -- 3.9 1,509 1,454 3.8 Income before provision and taxes 272 268 314 1.5 (13.4) 850 1,017 (16.4) Provision for credit losses 11 4 11 nm -- 26 34 (23.5) Income before income taxes 261 264 303 (1.1) (13.9) 824 983 (16.2) Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 65 66 76 (1.5) (14.5) 206 246 (16.3) Net income 196 198 227 (1.0) (13.7) 618 737 (16.1) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $196 $198 $227 (1.0) (13.7) $618 $737 (16.1) Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $18,454 $17,436 $15,616 5.8 18.2 $17,584 $15,151 16.1 Other earning assets 225 237 288 (5.1) (21.9) 247 285 (13.3) Goodwill 1,618 1,618 1,618 -- -- 1,618 1,617 .1 Other intangible assets 80 84 37 (4.8) nm 69 40 72.5 Assets 21,566 20,396 18,708 5.7 15.3 20,676 18,324 12.8 Noninterest-bearing deposits 24,453 23,249 17,719 5.2 38.0 23,024 16,285 41.4 Interest-bearing deposits 71,841 73,107 73,857 (1.7) (2.7) 76,098 76,736 (.8) Total deposits 96,294 96,356 91,576 (.1) 5.2 99,122 93,021 6.6 Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 3,172 3,089 2,968 2.7 6.9 3,099 2,924 6.0 (a) preliminary data Wealth Management and Investment Services provides private banking, financial advisory services, investment management, retail brokerage services, insurance, trust, custody and fund servicing through four businesses: Wealth Management, Global Corporate Trust & Custody, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and Fund Services. Wealth Management and Investment Services contributed $196 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $227 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was lower by $23 million (2.9 percent) year-over-year reflecting a decrease in net interest income of $76 million (25.2 percent), partially offset by an increase of $53 million (10.5 percent) in noninterest income. Net interest income decreased year-over-year primarily due to the declining margin benefit of deposits given lower interest rates, partially offset by higher noninterest-bearing deposits and favorable deposit mix as well as higher average loan balances. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to core business growth in trust and investment management fees and investment products fees both driven by favorable market conditions, partially offset by higher fee waivers related to money market funds. Total noninterest expense increased $19 million (3.9 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 reflecting higher compensation expense as a result of merit, performance-based incentives related to investment sales volumes and core business growth and an increase in net shared services expense, partially offset by lower other noninterest expense due to the allocation to the business line of previously reserved legal matters in the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was flat to the third quarter of 2020 reflecting stable credit quality in the current quarter, compared with credit quality deterioration in the third quarter of 2020 offset by stronger balance growth in the current period compared with the prior year quarter. 5

