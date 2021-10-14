Log in
US BANCORP : U.S. Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
PU
US BANCORP : 3Q 2021 Business Line Schedules
PU
US BANCORP : 3Q 2021 Slide Presentation
PU
US Bancorp : 3Q 2021 Slide Presentation

10/14/2021 | 06:42am EDT
U.S. Bancorp

3Q21 Earnings Conference Call

October 14, 2021

U.S. BANCORP

Forward-looking Statements

and Additional Information

The following information appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about U.S. Bancorp. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of U.S. Bancorp. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting U.S. Bancorp, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect U.S. Bancorp in substantial and unpredictable ways. U.S. Bancorp's results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; civil unrest; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security, including as a result of work-from-home arrangements; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management's ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk. In addition, U.S. Bancorp's proposed acquisition of MUFG Union Bank presents risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the risk that the cost savings, any revenue synergies and other anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; the possibility that the proposed acquisition, including the integration of MUFG Union Bank, may be more costly or difficult to complete than anticipated; delays in closing the proposed acquisition; and the failure of required governmental approvals to be obtained or any other closing conditions in the definitive purchase agreement to be satisfied.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, refer to U.S. Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Corporate Risk Profile" contained in Exhibit 13, and all subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In addition, factors other than these risks also could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's results, and the reader should not consider these risks to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and U.S. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures to describe U.S. Bancorp's performance. The calculations of these measures are provided in the Appendix. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

U.S. BANCORP | 2

3Q21 Highlights

Income Statement

change vs.

$ in millions, except EPS

3Q21

2Q21

3Q20

Net interest income*

$

3,197

1.0

%

(1.7) %

Noninterest income

2,693

2.8

(0.7)

Reported net income

2,028

2.3

28.4

Diluted EPS

$

1.30

1.6

%

31.3

%

Balance Sheet

change vs.

$ in billions

3Q21

2Q21

3Q20

Average earning assets

$

503.3

0.5

%

3.5

%

Average total loans

296.7

0.8

(4.6)

Average total deposits

431.5

0.5

6.4

Credit Quality

change vs.

$ in millions

3Q21

2Q21

3Q20

Nonperforming assets

$944

(10.9)

%

(25.7)

%

NPA ratio

0.32

%

(4 bps)

(9 bps)

Net charge-off ratio

0.20

%

(5 bps)

(46 bps)

Capital

change vs.

3Q21

2Q21

3Q20

CET1 capital ratio**

10.2

%

30 bps

80 bps

Book value per share

$32.22

1.5 %

4.2 %

Earnings returned (millions)***

$686

  • Taxable-equivalentbasis; see slide 27 for calculation
  • Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology was 9.7% as of 9/30/21.

*** Earnings returned (millions) = total common dividends paid and aggregate value of common shares repurchased

U.S. BANCORP | 3

Performance Ratios

Return on

Return on

Return on

Efficiency Ratio* &

Average Assets

Average Common Equity

Tangible Common Equity*

Net Interest Margin**

20.9%

20.2%

1.44%

1.45%

16.3%

15.9%

56.6%

59.0%

58.4%

16.6%

1.17%

12.8%

2.67%

2.53% 2.53%

3Q20

2Q21

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q21

  • Non-GAAP;see slides 27 and 28 for calculations
  • Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis

U.S. BANCORP | 4

Digital Engagement Trends

Digital Active Customers

(% of Total Active Customers)*

80%

72%

76%

79%

80%

56%

62%

60%

60%

51%

51%

51%

43%

40%

40%

20%

20%

0%

0%

8/31/19

8/31/20

8/31/21

Mobile

Online

Total Digital

% of Loan Sales**

Transactions (% of Total)

76%

80%

67%

33%

24%

20%

Three months ended

8/31/198/31/208/31/21 Total Digital Branch, ATM, Phone and IVR

80%

58%

57%

59%

60%

62%

61%

62%

67%

70%

68%

66%

62%

61%

65%

63%

63%

62%

60%

55%

55%

53%

45%

45%

47%

42%

43%

41%

40%

38%

39%

38%

38%

39%

35%

37%

37%

38%

40%

33%

30%

32%

34%

20%

0%

Jan-20

Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20

Jul-20

Aug-20Sep-20

Oct-20Nov-20Dec-20Jan-21

Feb-21Mar-21

Apr-21May-21Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Digital

Branch & Phone

  • Represents core Consumer Banking customers active in at least one channel in the previous 90 days
  • This chart reflects digital sales definitions aligned to Finalta, a benchmarking service

Total Digital includes both online and mobile platforms

U.S. BANCORP | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
