US Bancorp : 3Q 2022 Business Line Schedules

Supplemental Business Line Schedules 3Q 2022 CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES PAYMENT SERVICES TREASURY AND CORPORATE SUPPORT

LINE OF BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (a) ($ in millions) Net Income Attributable Net Income Attributable to U.S. Bancorp Percent Change to U.S. Bancorp 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q22 vs 3Q22 vs YTD YTD Percent Business Line 2022 2022 2021 2Q22 3Q21 2022 2021 Change Corporate and Commercial Banking $502 $379 $381 32.5 31.8 $1,293 $1,254 3.1 Consumer and Business Banking 467 502 665 (7.0) (29.8) 1,349 1,876 (28.1) Wealth Management and Investment Services 400 320 204 25.0 96.1 923 637 44.9 Payment Services 330 389 400 (15.2) (17.5) 1,089 1,334 (18.4) Treasury and Corporate Support 113 (59) 378 nm (70.1) 246 1,189 (79.3) Consolidated Company $1,812 $1,531 $2,028 18.4 (10.7) $4,900 $6,290 (22.1) Income Before Provision Percent Change Income Before Provision and Taxes and Taxes 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q22 vs 3Q22 vs YTD YTD Percent 2022 2022 2021 2Q22 3Q21 2022 2021 Change Corporate and Commercial Banking $738 $605 $520 22.0 41.9 $1,897 $1,641 15.6 Consumer and Business Banking 663 594 860 11.6 (22.9) 1,811 2,366 (23.5) Wealth Management and Investment Services 537 423 274 27.0 96.0 1,239 852 45.4 Payment Services 725 740 700 (2.0) 3.6 2,089 1,996 4.7 Treasury and Corporate Support 26 (74) 107 nm (75.7) 35 93 (62.4) Consolidated Company $2,689 $2,288 $2,461 17.5 9.3 $7,071 $6,948 1.8 (a) preliminary data Lines of Business The Company's major lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. These operating segments are components of the Company about which financial information is prepared and is evaluated regularly by management in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Business line results are derived from the Company's business unit profitability reporting systems by specifically attributing managed balance sheet assets, deposits and other liabilities and their related income or expense. Designations, assignments and allocations change from time to time as management systems are enhanced, methods of evaluating performance or product lines change or business segments are realigned to better respond to the Company's diverse customer base. During 2022, certain organization and methodology changes were made and, accordingly, prior period results were restated and presented on a comparable basis. 2

CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q22 vs 3Q22 vs YTD YTD Percent 2022 2022 2021 2Q22 3Q21 2022 2021 Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $934 $795 $701 17.5 33.2 $2,475 $2,158 14.7 Noninterest income 256 272 254 (5.9) .8 774 788 (1.8) Securities gains (losses), net -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total net revenue 1,190 1,067 955 11.5 24.6 3,249 2,946 10.3 Noninterest expense 452 462 435 (2.2) 3.9 1,352 1,305 3.6 Other intangibles -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total noninterest expense 452 462 435 (2.2) 3.9 1,352 1,305 3.6 Income before provision and taxes 738 605 520 22.0 41.9 1,897 1,641 15.6 Provision for credit losses 68 99 12 (31.3) nm 172 (32) nm Income before income taxes 670 506 508 32.4 31.9 1,725 1,673 3.1 Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 168 127 127 32.3 32.3 432 419 3.1 Net income 502 379 381 32.5 31.8 1,293 1,254 3.1 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $502 $379 $381 32.5 31.8 $1,293 $1,254 3.1 Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $131,614 $123,237 $102,800 6.8 28.0 $123,644 $102,427 20.7 Other earning assets 4,506 4,161 4,722 8.3 (4.6) 4,447 4,485 (.8) Goodwill 1,912 1,912 1,650 -- 15.9 1,912 1,648 16.0 Other intangible assets 3 4 5 (25.0) (40.0) 4 5 (20.0) Assets 147,671 137,800 115,033 7.2 28.4 137,874 114,525 20.4 Noninterest-bearing deposits 53,388 59,162 63,565 (9.8) (16.0) 58,517 60,648 (3.5) Interest-bearing deposits 100,433 93,708 69,304 7.2 44.9 93,762 70,406 33.2 Total deposits 153,821 152,870 132,869 .6 15.8 152,279 131,054 16.2 Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 14,609 13,992 13,766 4.4 6.1 14,114 13,984 .9 (a) preliminary data Corporate and Commercial Banking offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institution, non-profit and public sector clients. Corporate and Commercial Banking generated $738 million of income before provision and taxes in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $520 million in the third quarter of 2021, and contributed $502 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $56 million compared with the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to loan loss provisions supporting growth in loan balances. Total net revenue was $235 million (24.6 percent) higher due to an increase of $233 million (33.2 percent) in net interest income and an increase of $2 million (0.8 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to higher loan balances and the impact of higher rates on the margin benefit from deposits, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to stronger trust and investment management fees driven by lower money market fee waivers and core growth and higher commercial products revenue due to higher capital markets revenue, partially offset by lower treasury management fees driven by the impact of rising interest rates on earnings credits. Total noninterest expense increased $17 million (3.9 percent) compared with a year ago primarily due to higher FDIC insurance expense and higher compensation expense primarily due to merit and hiring to support business growth. 3

CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change 3Q 2Q 3Q 3Q22 vs 3Q22 vs YTD YTD Percent 2022 2022 2021 2Q22 3Q21 2022 2021 Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $1,726 $1,606 $1,558 7.5 10.8 $4,835 $4,580 5.6 Noninterest income 336 395 714 (14.9) (52.9) 1,191 1,915 (37.8) Securities gains (losses), net -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total net revenue 2,062 2,001 2,272 3.0 (9.2) 6,026 6,495 (7.2) Noninterest expense 1,396 1,404 1,409 (.6) (.9) 4,206 4,120 2.1 Other intangibles 3 3 3 -- -- 9 9 -- Total noninterest expense 1,399 1,407 1,412 (.6) (.9) 4,215 4,129 2.1 Income before provision and taxes 663 594 860 11.6 (22.9) 1,811 2,366 (23.5) Provision for credit losses 40 (75) (27) nm nm 12 (136) nm Income before income taxes 623 669 887 (6.9) (29.8) 1,799 2,502 (28.1) Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 156 167 222 (6.6) (29.7) 450 626 (28.1) Net income 467 502 665 (7.0) (29.8) 1,349 1,876 (28.1) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $467 $502 $665 (7.0) (29.8) $1,349 $1,876 (28.1) Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $142,986 $141,111 $140,468 1.3 1.8 $141,637 $140,914 .5 Other earning assets 3,043 2,577 7,645 18.1 (60.2) 3,330 8,606 (61.3) Goodwill 3,241 3,244 3,506 (.1) (7.6) 3,248 3,487 (6.9) Other intangible assets 3,726 3,635 2,755 2.5 35.2 3,514 2,693 30.5 Assets 158,439 156,106 160,515 1.5 (1.3) 157,311 162,013 (2.9) Noninterest-bearing deposits 31,083 30,712 33,401 1.2 (6.9) 30,990 32,857 (5.7) Interest-bearing deposits 166,196 168,319 159,475 (1.3) 4.2 166,806 156,052 6.9 Total deposits 197,279 199,031 192,876 (.9) 2.3 197,796 188,909 4.7 Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 12,466 12,363 12,247 .8 1.8 12,361 12,352 .1 (a) preliminary data Consumer and Business Banking comprises consumer banking, small business banking and consumer lending. Products and services are delivered through banking offices, telephone servicing and sales, on-line services, direct mail, ATM processing, mobile devices, distributed mortgage loan officers, and intermediary relationships including auto dealerships, mortgage banks, and strategic business partners. Consumer and Business Banking generated $663 million of income before provision and taxes in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $860 million in the third quarter of 2021, and contributed $467 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $67 million compared with prior year due to loan balance growth and more favorable credit trends in the prior year quarter. Total net revenue was lower by $210 million (9.2 percent) due to a decrease in total noninterest income of $378 million (52.9 percent), partially offset by an increase of $168 million (10.8 percent) in net interest income. Net interest income reflected the favorable impact of higher rates on the margin benefit from deposits and higher deposit balances, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and lower loan fees driven by the impact of loan forgiveness related to PPP. Total noninterest income decreased due to lower mortgage banking revenue reflecting lower application volume, given declining refinance activities experienced in the mortgage industry, lower related gain on sale margins and fewer sales of loans. Total noninterest expense decreased $13 million (0.9 percent) due to lower compensation expense reflecting lower revenue- related compensation due to mortgage production and lower mortgage related loan expense, partially offset by increases in net shared services expense due to investments in digital capabilities. 4