US Bancorp : 3Q 2022 Business Line Schedules

The Company's major lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. These operating segments are components of the Company about which financial information is prepared and is evaluated regularly by management in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Business line results are derived from the Company's business unit profitability reporting systems by specifically attributing managed balance sheet assets, deposits and other liabilities and their related income or expense. Designations, assignments and allocations change from time to time as management systems are enhanced, methods of evaluating performance or product lines change or business segments are realigned to better respond to the Company's diverse customer base. During 2022, certain organization and methodology changes were made and, accordingly, prior period results were restated and presented on a comparable basis.
2
CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q22 vs
3Q22 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2022
2022
2021
2Q22
3Q21
2022
2021
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$934
$795
$701
17.5
33.2
$2,475
$2,158
14.7
Noninterest income
256
272
254
(5.9)
.8
774
788
(1.8)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
1,190
1,067
955
11.5
24.6
3,249
2,946
10.3
Noninterest expense
452
462
435
(2.2)
3.9
1,352
1,305
3.6
Other intangibles
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total noninterest expense
452
462
435
(2.2)
3.9
1,352
1,305
3.6
Income before provision and taxes
738
605
520
22.0
41.9
1,897
1,641
15.6
Provision for credit losses
68
99
12
(31.3)
nm
172
(32)
nm
Income before income taxes
670
506
508
32.4
31.9
1,725
1,673
3.1
Income taxes and
taxable-equivalent adjustment
168
127
127
32.3
32.3
432
419
3.1
Net income
502
379
381
32.5
31.8
1,293
1,254
3.1
Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$502
$379
$381
32.5
31.8
$1,293
$1,254
3.1
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$131,614
$123,237
$102,800
6.8
28.0
$123,644
$102,427
20.7
Other earning assets
4,506
4,161
4,722
8.3
(4.6)
4,447
4,485
(.8)
Goodwill
1,912
1,912
1,650
--
15.9
1,912
1,648
16.0
Other intangible assets
3
4
5
(25.0)
(40.0)
4
5
(20.0)
Assets
147,671
137,800
115,033
7.2
28.4
137,874
114,525
20.4
Noninterest-bearing deposits
53,388
59,162
63,565
(9.8)
(16.0)
58,517
60,648
(3.5)
Interest-bearing deposits
100,433
93,708
69,304
7.2
44.9
93,762
70,406
33.2
Total deposits
153,821
152,870
132,869
.6
15.8
152,279
131,054
16.2
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
14,609
13,992
13,766
4.4
6.1
14,114
13,984
.9
(a) preliminary data
Corporate and Commercial Banking offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institution, non-profit and public sector clients.
Corporate and Commercial Banking generated $738 million of income before provision and taxes in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $520 million in the third quarter of 2021, and contributed $502 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $56 million compared with the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to loan loss provisions supporting growth in loan balances. Total net revenue was $235 million (24.6 percent) higher due to an increase of $233 million (33.2 percent) in net interest income and an increase of $2 million (0.8 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to higher loan balances and the impact of higher rates on the margin benefit from deposits, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to stronger trust and investment management fees driven by lower money market fee waivers and core growth and higher commercial products revenue due to higher capital markets revenue, partially offset by lower treasury management fees driven by the impact of rising interest rates on earnings credits. Total noninterest expense increased $17 million (3.9 percent) compared with a year ago primarily due to higher FDIC insurance expense and higher compensation expense primarily due to merit and hiring to support business growth.
3
CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q22 vs
3Q22 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2022
2022
2021
2Q22
3Q21
2022
2021
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$1,726
$1,606
$1,558
7.5
10.8
$4,835
$4,580
5.6
Noninterest income
336
395
714
(14.9)
(52.9)
1,191
1,915
(37.8)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
2,062
2,001
2,272
3.0
(9.2)
6,026
6,495
(7.2)
Noninterest expense
1,396
1,404
1,409
(.6)
(.9)
4,206
4,120
2.1
Other intangibles
3
3
3
--
--
9
9
--
Total noninterest expense
1,399
1,407
1,412
(.6)
(.9)
4,215
4,129
2.1
Income before provision and taxes
663
594
860
11.6
(22.9)
1,811
2,366
(23.5)
Provision for credit losses
40
(75)
(27)
nm
nm
12
(136)
nm
Income before income taxes
623
669
887
(6.9)
(29.8)
1,799
2,502
(28.1)
Income taxes and
taxable-equivalent adjustment
156
167
222
(6.6)
(29.7)
450
626
(28.1)
Net income
467
502
665
(7.0)
(29.8)
1,349
1,876
(28.1)
Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$467
$502
$665
(7.0)
(29.8)
$1,349
$1,876
(28.1)
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$142,986
$141,111
$140,468
1.3
1.8
$141,637
$140,914
.5
Other earning assets
3,043
2,577
7,645
18.1
(60.2)
3,330
8,606
(61.3)
Goodwill
3,241
3,244
3,506
(.1)
(7.6)
3,248
3,487
(6.9)
Other intangible assets
3,726
3,635
2,755
2.5
35.2
3,514
2,693
30.5
Assets
158,439
156,106
160,515
1.5
(1.3)
157,311
162,013
(2.9)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
31,083
30,712
33,401
1.2
(6.9)
30,990
32,857
(5.7)
Interest-bearing deposits
166,196
168,319
159,475
(1.3)
4.2
166,806
156,052
6.9
Total deposits
197,279
199,031
192,876
(.9)
2.3
197,796
188,909
4.7
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
12,466
12,363
12,247
.8
1.8
12,361
12,352
.1
(a) preliminary data
Consumer and Business Banking comprises consumer banking, small business banking and consumer lending. Products and services are delivered through banking offices, telephone servicing and sales, on-line services, direct mail, ATM processing, mobile devices, distributed mortgage loan officers, and intermediary relationships including auto dealerships, mortgage banks, and strategic business partners.
Consumer and Business Banking generated $663 million of income before provision and taxes in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $860 million in the third quarter of 2021, and contributed $467 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $67 million compared with prior year due to loan balance growth and more favorable credit trends in the prior year quarter. Total net revenue was lower by $210 million (9.2 percent) due to a decrease in total noninterest income of $378 million (52.9 percent), partially offset by an increase of $168 million (10.8 percent) in net interest income. Net interest income reflected the favorable impact of higher rates on the margin benefit from deposits and higher deposit balances, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and lower loan fees driven by the impact of loan forgiveness related to PPP. Total noninterest income decreased due to lower mortgage banking revenue reflecting lower application volume, given declining refinance activities experienced in the mortgage industry, lower related gain on sale margins and fewer sales of loans. Total noninterest expense decreased $13 million (0.9 percent) due to lower compensation expense reflecting lower revenue- related compensation due to mortgage production and lower mortgage related loan expense, partially offset by increases in net shared services expense due to investments in digital capabilities.
4
WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q22 vs
3Q22 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2022
2022
2021
2Q22
3Q21
2022
2021
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$477
$353
$236
35.1
nm
$1,107
$752
47.2
Noninterest income
652
652
558
--
16.8
1,900
1,639
15.9
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
1,129
1,005
794
12.3
42.2
3,007
2,391
25.8
Noninterest expense
586
579
516
1.2
13.6
1,749
1,528
14.5
Other intangibles
6
3
4
nm
50.0
19
11
72.7
Total noninterest expense
592
582
520
1.7
13.8
1,768
1,539
14.9
Income before provision and taxes
537
423
274
27.0
96.0
1,239
852
45.4
Provision for credit losses
3
(4)
2
nm
50.0
7
2
nm
Income before income taxes
534
427
272
25.1
96.3
1,232
850
44.9
Income taxes and
taxable-equivalent adjustment
134
107
68
25.2
97.1
309
213
45.1
Net income
400
320
204
25.0
96.1
923
637
44.9
Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$400
$320
$204
25.0
96.1
$923
$637
44.9
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$22,871
$22,317
$18,452
2.5
23.9
$21,972
$17,582
25.0
Other earning assets
249
251
225
(.8)
10.7
253
247
2.4
Goodwill
1,700
1,718
1,618
(1.0)
5.1
1,726
1,618
6.7
Other intangible assets
311
300
80
3.7
nm
292
69
nm
Assets
26,439
25,783
21,633
2.5
22.2
25,563
20,743
23.2
Noninterest-bearing deposits
23,852
25,053
24,542
(4.8)
(2.8)
25,437
23,096
10.1
Interest-bearing deposits
73,229
71,896
72,255
1.9
1.3
71,852
76,464
(6.0)
Total deposits
97,081
96,949
96,797
.1
.3
97,289
99,560
(2.3)
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
3,726
3,618
3,171
3.0
17.5
3,647
3,099
17.7
(a) preliminary data
Wealth Management and Investment Services provides private banking, financial advisory services, investment management, retail brokerage services, insurance, trust, custody and fund servicing through four businesses: Wealth Management, Global Corporate Trust & Custody, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and Fund Services.
Wealth Management and Investment Services generated $537 million of income before provision and taxes in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $274 million in the third quarter of 2021, and contributed $400 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased slightly compared with the prior year quarter. Total net revenue increased $335 million (42.2 percent) year-over-year reflecting an increase of $241 million in net interest income and $94 million (16.8 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to the favorable impact of higher rates on the margin benefit from deposits. Total noninterest income increased primarily driven by higher trust and investment management fees reflecting lower money market fund fee waivers, the impact of the PFM acquisition and core business growth, partially offset by the impact of unfavorable market conditions. Total noninterest expense increased $72 million (13.8 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflecting higher compensation expense as a result of merit, the PFM acquisition, core business growth and performance-based incentives, as well as higher net shared services expense driven by investment in support of business growth.