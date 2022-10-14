Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:43 2022-10-14 am EDT
41.37 USD    0.00%
07:35aU.S. Bancorp 3Q Revenue Rises, Earnings Top Expectations
DJ
07:35aStocks Signal Stronger Session as Wall Street Eyes Earnings, Retail Sales; Asia, Europe Advance
MT
07:23aUs Bancorp : 3Q 2022 Business Line Schedules
PU
US Bancorp : 3Q 2022 Business Line Schedules

10/14/2022 | 07:23am EDT
Supplemental

Business Line

Schedules

3Q 2022

CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING

CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING

WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES

PAYMENT SERVICES

TREASURY AND CORPORATE SUPPORT

LINE OF BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (a)

($ in millions)

Net Income Attributable

Net Income Attributable

to U.S. Bancorp

Percent Change

to U.S. Bancorp

3Q

2Q

3Q

3Q22 vs 3Q22 vs

YTD

YTD

Percent

Business Line

2022

2022

2021

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021

Change

Corporate and Commercial

Banking

$502

$379

$381

32.5

31.8

$1,293

$1,254

3.1

Consumer and Business

Banking

467

502

665

(7.0)

(29.8)

1,349

1,876

(28.1)

Wealth Management and

Investment Services

400

320

204

25.0

96.1

923

637

44.9

Payment Services

330

389

400

(15.2)

(17.5)

1,089

1,334

(18.4)

Treasury and Corporate

Support

113

(59)

378

nm

(70.1)

246

1,189

(79.3)

Consolidated Company

$1,812

$1,531

$2,028

18.4

(10.7)

$4,900

$6,290

(22.1)

Income Before Provision

Percent Change

Income Before Provision

and Taxes

and Taxes

3Q

2Q

3Q

3Q22 vs 3Q22 vs

YTD

YTD

Percent

2022

2022

2021

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021

Change

Corporate and Commercial

Banking

$738

$605

$520

22.0

41.9

$1,897

$1,641

15.6

Consumer and Business

Banking

663

594

860

11.6

(22.9)

1,811

2,366

(23.5)

Wealth Management and

Investment Services

537

423

274

27.0

96.0

1,239

852

45.4

Payment Services

725

740

700

(2.0)

3.6

2,089

1,996

4.7

Treasury and Corporate

Support

26

(74)

107

nm

(75.7)

35

93

(62.4)

Consolidated Company

$2,689

$2,288

$2,461

17.5

9.3

$7,071

$6,948

1.8

(a) preliminary data

Lines of Business

The Company's major lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. These operating segments are components of the Company about which financial information is prepared and is evaluated regularly by management in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Business line results are derived from the Company's business unit profitability reporting systems by specifically attributing managed balance sheet assets, deposits and other liabilities and their related income or expense. Designations, assignments and allocations change from time to time as management systems are enhanced, methods of evaluating performance or product lines change or business segments are realigned to better respond to the Company's diverse customer base. During 2022, certain organization and methodology changes were made and, accordingly, prior period results were restated and presented on a comparable basis.

2

CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING (a)

($ in millions)

Percent Change

3Q

2Q

3Q

3Q22 vs

3Q22 vs

YTD

YTD

Percent

2022

2022

2021

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$934

$795

$701

17.5

33.2

$2,475

$2,158

14.7

Noninterest income

256

272

254

(5.9)

.8

774

788

(1.8)

Securities gains (losses), net

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total net revenue

1,190

1,067

955

11.5

24.6

3,249

2,946

10.3

Noninterest expense

452

462

435

(2.2)

3.9

1,352

1,305

3.6

Other intangibles

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total noninterest expense

452

462

435

(2.2)

3.9

1,352

1,305

3.6

Income before provision and taxes

738

605

520

22.0

41.9

1,897

1,641

15.6

Provision for credit losses

68

99

12

(31.3)

nm

172

(32)

nm

Income before income taxes

670

506

508

32.4

31.9

1,725

1,673

3.1

Income taxes and

taxable-equivalent adjustment

168

127

127

32.3

32.3

432

419

3.1

Net income

502

379

381

32.5

31.8

1,293

1,254

3.1

Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$502

$379

$381

32.5

31.8

$1,293

$1,254

3.1

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$131,614

$123,237

$102,800

6.8

28.0

$123,644

$102,427

20.7

Other earning assets

4,506

4,161

4,722

8.3

(4.6)

4,447

4,485

(.8)

Goodwill

1,912

1,912

1,650

--

15.9

1,912

1,648

16.0

Other intangible assets

3

4

5

(25.0)

(40.0)

4

5

(20.0)

Assets

147,671

137,800

115,033

7.2

28.4

137,874

114,525

20.4

Noninterest-bearing deposits

53,388

59,162

63,565

(9.8)

(16.0)

58,517

60,648

(3.5)

Interest-bearing deposits

100,433

93,708

69,304

7.2

44.9

93,762

70,406

33.2

Total deposits

153,821

152,870

132,869

.6

15.8

152,279

131,054

16.2

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

14,609

13,992

13,766

4.4

6.1

14,114

13,984

.9

(a) preliminary data

Corporate and Commercial Banking offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institution, non-profit and public sector clients.

Corporate and Commercial Banking generated $738 million of income before provision and taxes in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $520 million in the third quarter of 2021, and contributed $502 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $56 million compared with the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to loan loss provisions supporting growth in loan balances. Total net revenue was $235 million (24.6 percent) higher due to an increase of $233 million (33.2 percent) in net interest income and an increase of $2 million (0.8 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to higher loan balances and the impact of higher rates on the margin benefit from deposits, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to stronger trust and investment management fees driven by lower money market fee waivers and core growth and higher commercial products revenue due to higher capital markets revenue, partially offset by lower treasury management fees driven by the impact of rising interest rates on earnings credits. Total noninterest expense increased $17 million (3.9 percent) compared with a year ago primarily due to higher FDIC insurance expense and higher compensation expense primarily due to merit and hiring to support business growth.

3

CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING (a)

($ in millions)

Percent Change

3Q

2Q

3Q

3Q22 vs

3Q22 vs

YTD

YTD

Percent

2022

2022

2021

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$1,726

$1,606

$1,558

7.5

10.8

$4,835

$4,580

5.6

Noninterest income

336

395

714

(14.9)

(52.9)

1,191

1,915

(37.8)

Securities gains (losses), net

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total net revenue

2,062

2,001

2,272

3.0

(9.2)

6,026

6,495

(7.2)

Noninterest expense

1,396

1,404

1,409

(.6)

(.9)

4,206

4,120

2.1

Other intangibles

3

3

3

--

--

9

9

--

Total noninterest expense

1,399

1,407

1,412

(.6)

(.9)

4,215

4,129

2.1

Income before provision and taxes

663

594

860

11.6

(22.9)

1,811

2,366

(23.5)

Provision for credit losses

40

(75)

(27)

nm

nm

12

(136)

nm

Income before income taxes

623

669

887

(6.9)

(29.8)

1,799

2,502

(28.1)

Income taxes and

taxable-equivalent adjustment

156

167

222

(6.6)

(29.7)

450

626

(28.1)

Net income

467

502

665

(7.0)

(29.8)

1,349

1,876

(28.1)

Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$467

$502

$665

(7.0)

(29.8)

$1,349

$1,876

(28.1)

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$142,986

$141,111

$140,468

1.3

1.8

$141,637

$140,914

.5

Other earning assets

3,043

2,577

7,645

18.1

(60.2)

3,330

8,606

(61.3)

Goodwill

3,241

3,244

3,506

(.1)

(7.6)

3,248

3,487

(6.9)

Other intangible assets

3,726

3,635

2,755

2.5

35.2

3,514

2,693

30.5

Assets

158,439

156,106

160,515

1.5

(1.3)

157,311

162,013

(2.9)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

31,083

30,712

33,401

1.2

(6.9)

30,990

32,857

(5.7)

Interest-bearing deposits

166,196

168,319

159,475

(1.3)

4.2

166,806

156,052

6.9

Total deposits

197,279

199,031

192,876

(.9)

2.3

197,796

188,909

4.7

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

12,466

12,363

12,247

.8

1.8

12,361

12,352

.1

(a) preliminary data

Consumer and Business Banking comprises consumer banking, small business banking and consumer lending. Products and services are delivered through banking offices, telephone servicing and sales, on-line services, direct mail, ATM processing, mobile devices, distributed mortgage loan officers, and intermediary relationships including auto dealerships, mortgage banks, and strategic business partners.

Consumer and Business Banking generated $663 million of income before provision and taxes in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $860 million in the third quarter of 2021, and contributed $467 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $67 million compared with prior year due to loan balance growth and more favorable credit trends in the prior year quarter. Total net revenue was lower by $210 million (9.2 percent) due to a decrease in total noninterest income of $378 million (52.9 percent), partially offset by an increase of $168 million (10.8 percent) in net interest income. Net interest income reflected the favorable impact of higher rates on the margin benefit from deposits and higher deposit balances, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and lower loan fees driven by the impact of loan forgiveness related to PPP. Total noninterest income decreased due to lower mortgage banking revenue reflecting lower application volume, given declining refinance activities experienced in the mortgage industry, lower related gain on sale margins and fewer sales of loans. Total noninterest expense decreased $13 million (0.9 percent) due to lower compensation expense reflecting lower revenue- related compensation due to mortgage production and lower mortgage related loan expense, partially offset by increases in net shared services expense due to investments in digital capabilities.

4

WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES (a)

($ in millions)

Percent Change

3Q

2Q

3Q

3Q22 vs

3Q22 vs

YTD

YTD

Percent

2022

2022

2021

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$477

$353

$236

35.1

nm

$1,107

$752

47.2

Noninterest income

652

652

558

--

16.8

1,900

1,639

15.9

Securities gains (losses), net

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total net revenue

1,129

1,005

794

12.3

42.2

3,007

2,391

25.8

Noninterest expense

586

579

516

1.2

13.6

1,749

1,528

14.5

Other intangibles

6

3

4

nm

50.0

19

11

72.7

Total noninterest expense

592

582

520

1.7

13.8

1,768

1,539

14.9

Income before provision and taxes

537

423

274

27.0

96.0

1,239

852

45.4

Provision for credit losses

3

(4)

2

nm

50.0

7

2

nm

Income before income taxes

534

427

272

25.1

96.3

1,232

850

44.9

Income taxes and

taxable-equivalent adjustment

134

107

68

25.2

97.1

309

213

45.1

Net income

400

320

204

25.0

96.1

923

637

44.9

Net (income) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$400

$320

$204

25.0

96.1

$923

$637

44.9

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$22,871

$22,317

$18,452

2.5

23.9

$21,972

$17,582

25.0

Other earning assets

249

251

225

(.8)

10.7

253

247

2.4

Goodwill

1,700

1,718

1,618

(1.0)

5.1

1,726

1,618

6.7

Other intangible assets

311

300

80

3.7

nm

292

69

nm

Assets

26,439

25,783

21,633

2.5

22.2

25,563

20,743

23.2

Noninterest-bearing deposits

23,852

25,053

24,542

(4.8)

(2.8)

25,437

23,096

10.1

Interest-bearing deposits

73,229

71,896

72,255

1.9

1.3

71,852

76,464

(6.0)

Total deposits

97,081

96,949

96,797

.1

.3

97,289

99,560

(2.3)

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

3,726

3,618

3,171

3.0

17.5

3,647

3,099

17.7

(a) preliminary data

Wealth Management and Investment Services provides private banking, financial advisory services, investment management, retail brokerage services, insurance, trust, custody and fund servicing through four businesses: Wealth Management, Global Corporate Trust & Custody, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and Fund Services.

Wealth Management and Investment Services generated $537 million of income before provision and taxes in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $274 million in the third quarter of 2021, and contributed $400 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased slightly compared with the prior year quarter. Total net revenue increased $335 million (42.2 percent) year-over-year reflecting an increase of $241 million in net interest income and $94 million (16.8 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to the favorable impact of higher rates on the margin benefit from deposits. Total noninterest income increased primarily driven by higher trust and investment management fees reflecting lower money market fund fee waivers, the impact of the PFM acquisition and core business growth, partially offset by the impact of unfavorable market conditions. Total noninterest expense increased $72 million (13.8 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflecting higher compensation expense as a result of merit, the PFM acquisition, core business growth and performance-based incentives, as well as higher net shared services expense driven by investment in support of business growth.

5

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 168 M - -
Net income 2022 6 090 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 61 467 M 61 467 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-30.37%61 467
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%160 749
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423