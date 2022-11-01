US Bancorp : Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies—FR Y-9C

FR Y-9C

Page 5 of 76

Schedule HI-Continued

Memoranda

Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Amount

Memo Items 1 and 2 are to be reported by holding companies with $5 billion or more in

total assets. (1)

1. Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis M.1.

4519 10,521,000

2. Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c above)

..............................................................................................................................on a fully taxable equivalent basis 4592 6,286,000 M.2.

3. Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

..................................................................................................(included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above) 4313 118,000 M.3.

4. Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

............................................................................................................(included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above) 4507 219,000 M.4.

5. Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period BHCK Number

................................................................................................................................(round to nearest whole number) 4150 69,556 M.5.

Memo Items 6.a through 6.j are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding

companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis. (1)

6. Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater

than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.I): BHCK Amount

.........................................................................................a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks C013 0 M.6.a.

.............................................................b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance C014 0 M.6.b.

..................................................................................c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs) C016 0 M.6.c.

..........................................................................................d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned 4042 0 M.6.d.

...........................................................................................................................................e. Safe deposit box rent C015 0 M.6.e.

.........................................................................................................f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees F555 1,128,000 M.6.f.

....................................................................................................................g. Income and fees from wire transfers T047 0 M.6.g.

TEXT

h. 8562 Merchant processing services 8562 1,194,000 M.6.h.

TEXT

i. 8563 Corporate payment products revenue 8563 520,000 M.6.i.

TEXT

j. 8564 8564 0 M.6.j.

Memo Items 7.a through 7.p are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding

companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis. (1)

7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7.d, above) (only report amounts greater

than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of Schedule HI, item 7.d):

..........................................................................................................................................a. Data processing expenses C017 372,000 M.7.a.

..........................................................................................................................b. Advertising and marketing expenses 0497 274,000 M.7.b.

.............................................................................................................................................................c. Directors' fees 4136 0 M.7.c.

................................................................................................................................d. Printing, stationery, and supplies C018 0 M.7.d.

.......................................................................................................................................................................e. Postage 8403 0 M.7.e.

............................................................................................................................................f. Legal fees and expenses 4141 0 M.7.f.

.................................................................................................................g. FDIC deposit insurance assessments (2) 4146 CONF M.7.g.

.............................................................................................................................h. Accounting and auditing expenses F556 0 M.7.h.

.............................................................................................................................i. Consulting and advisory expenses F557 284,000 M.7.i.

.....................................................................................j. Automated teller machine (ATM) and interchange expenses F558 0 M.7.j.

...................................................................................................................................k. Telecommunications expenses F559 0 M.7.k.