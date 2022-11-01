US Bancorp : Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies—FR Y-9C
FR Y-9C
Date of Report: September 30, 2022
U.S. Bancorp
800 Nicollet Mall
11/01/2022
Minneapolis
MN
55402-7020
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
1. Interest income
a. Interest and fee income on loans:
(1)
In domestic offices:
(a) Loans secured by 1 - 4 family residential properties...........................................................
4435
2,387,000
1.a.(1)(a)
(b) All other loans secured by real estate..................................................................................
4436
1,003,000
1.a.(1)(b)
(c) All other loans.......................................................................................................................
F821
5,504,000
1.a.(1)(c)
.................................................(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs
4059
6,000
1.a.(2)
..........................................................................................b. Income from lease financing receivables
4065
334,000
1.b.
.......................................................c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions (1)
4115
222,000
1.c.
d. Interest and dividend income on securities:
(1)
U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations
Schedule HI-Continued
Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK
Amount
5.
d. Income from securities-related and insurance activities:
(1)
Fees and commissions from securities brokerage..........................................................................
C886
273,000
(2)
Investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions........................................
C888
235,000
(3)
Fees and commissions from annuity sales.....................................................................................
C887
38,000
(4)
Underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities.....................................................
C386
0
(5)
Income from other insurance activities............................................................................................
C387
7,000
(6)
Fees and commissions from securities brokerage, investment banking, advisory, and
underwriting fees and commissions................................................................................................
KX46
N/A
(7)
Income from insurance activities(5)..................................................................................................
KX47
N/A
e.
.....................................................................................................................Venture capital revenue(6)
...................................................................Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d)
4093
10,858,000
8.
a.
Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities
not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations
.........................................................................(sum of items 3, 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e)
HT69
6,143,000
b.
..............Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading (10)
HT70
57,000
c.
Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued operations
....................................................................................................................(sum of items 8.a and 8.b)
4301
6,200,000
9.
........................................................................................................Applicable income taxes (on item 8.c)
4302
1,292,000
10.
......................................................Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c minus item 9)
4300
4,908,000
11.
.....................................................................Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes (11)
FT28
0
12.
Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling
.............................................................................................(minority) interests (sum of items 10 and 11)
G104
4,908,000
13.
LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests
......................................(if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value)
G103
8,000
14.
..............................................Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13)
4340
4,900,000
5.d.(1)
5.d.(2)
5.d.(3)
5.d.(4)
5.d.(5)
5.d.(6)
5.d.(7)
5.e.
5.f.
5.g.
5.i.
5.j.
5.k.
5.l.
5.m.
6.a.
6.b.
7.a.
7.b.
7.c.(1)
7.c.(2)
7.d.
7.e.
8.a.
8.b.
8.c.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
Schedule HI-Continued
Memoranda
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
1.
Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis
M.1.
4519
10,521,000
2.
Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c above)
..............................................................................................................................on a fully taxable equivalent basis
4592
6,286,000
M.2.
3.
Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S.
..................................................................................................(included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above)
4313
118,000
M.3.
4.
Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.
............................................................................................................(included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above)
4507
219,000
M.4.
5.
Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period
................................................................................................................................(round to nearest whole number)
4150
69,556
M.5.
6.
Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater
than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.I):
.........................................................................................a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks
C013
0
M.6.a.
.............................................................b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance
C014
0
M.6.b.
..................................................................................c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs)
C016
0
M.6.c.
..........................................................................................d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned