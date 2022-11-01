Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
42.88 USD   +1.01%
US Bancorp : Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies—FR Y-9C

11/01/2022 | 06:10pm EDT
FR Y-9C

OMB Number 7100-0128

Approval expires September 30, 2025

Page 1 of 76

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Consolidated Financial Statements for

Holding Companies-FRY-9C

Report at the close of business as of the last calendar day of the quarter

This Report is required by law: Section 5(c) of the BHC Act (12 U.S.C. § 1844(c)), section 10 of Home Owners' Loan Act (HOLA) (12 U.S.C. § 1467a(b)), section 618 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 1850a(c)(1)), section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 5365), and section 252.153(b)(2) of Regulation YY (12 CFR 252.153(b)(2)).

This report form is to be filed by holding companies with total consolidated assets of $3 billion or more. In addition, holding

companies meeting certain criteria must file this report (FR Y-9C) regardless of size. See page 1 of the general instructions for further information. However, when such holding companies own or control, or are owned or controlled by, other holding companies, only the top-tier holding company must file this report for the con-

solidated holding company

organization.

The Federal Reserve

may not conduct or sponsor,

and an organization (or a person) is

not required to respond to, a

collection of

information unless it dis-

plays a currently valid OMB control number.

NOTE: Each holding company's board of directors and senior man-

Date of Report: September 30, 2022

agement are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effec-

Month / Day / Year (BHCK 9999)

tive system of internal control, including controls over the

Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies. The

Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies is to be

prepared in accordance with instructions provided by the Federal

Reserve System. The Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding

Companies must be signed and attested by the Chief Financial

Officer (CFO) of the reporting holding company (or by the individual

performing this equivalent function).

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named holding

company, attest that the Consolidated Financial Statements for

Holding Companies (including the supporting schedules) for this

report date have been prepared in conformance with the instruc-

tions issued by the Federal Reserve System and are true and

correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

CONF

Printed Name of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK C490)

Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK H321)

U.S. Bancorp

Legal Title of Holding Company (RSSD 9017)

800 Nicollet Mall

(Mailing Address of the Holding Company) Street / PO Box (RSSD 9110)

11/01/2022

Minneapolis

MN

55402-7020

Date of Signature (MM/DD/YYYY) (BHTX J196)

City (RSSD 9130)

State (RSSD 9200)

Zip Code (RSSD 9220)

Is confidential treatment requested for any

0=No

BHCK

portion of this report submission?..................

1=Yes

C447

0

In accordance with the General Instructions for this report

(check only one),

1.

a letter justifying this request is being provided along

with the report (BHCK KY38)........................................................................

2.

a letter justifying this request has been provided

separately (BHCK KY38)...............................................................................

For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only

RSSD ID

C.I.S.F.

Person to whom questions about this report should be directed:

CONF

Name / Title (BHTX 8901)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number (BHTX 8902)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (BHTX 9116)

CONF

E-mail Address of Contact (BHTX 4086)

Holding companies must maintain in their files a manually signed and attested printout of the data submitted.

Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 5 to 1,250 hours per response, with an average of 44.79 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with $5 billion or more and an average of 35.59 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets and 49.80 hours for Advanced Approaches holding companies, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve

System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503.

10/2022

FR Y-9C

Page 2 of 76

Chief Executive Officer Contact Information

This information is being requested so the Board can distribute notifications about policy initiatives and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's email address if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Board and will not be released to the public.

Chief Executive Officer

CONF

Name (BHCK FT42)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (BHCK FT43)

CONF

E-mail Address (BHCK FT44)

12/2021

Report of Income for Holding Companies

Report all Schedules of the Report of Income on a calendar year-to-date basis.

Schedule HI-Consolidated Income Statement

For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only

FR Y-9C

RSSD ID________________________

Page 3 of 76

S.F.________

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

BHCK

Amount

1. Interest income

a. Interest and fee income on loans:

(1)

In domestic offices:

(a) Loans secured by 1 - 4 family residential properties...........................................................

4435

2,387,000

1.a.(1)(a)

(b) All other loans secured by real estate..................................................................................

4436

1,003,000

1.a.(1)(b)

(c) All other loans.......................................................................................................................

F821

5,504,000

1.a.(1)(c)

.................................................(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs

4059

6,000

1.a.(2)

..........................................................................................b. Income from lease financing receivables

4065

334,000

1.b.

.......................................................c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions (1)

4115

222,000

1.c.

d. Interest and dividend income on securities:

(1)

U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations

(excluding mortgage-backed securities)....................................................................................

B488

328,000

1.d.(1)

(2)

Mortgage-backed securities.......................................................................................................

B489

1,842,000

1.d.(2)

(3)

All other securities......................................................................................................................

4060

220,000

1.d.(3)

...............................................................................................e. Interest income from trading assets (2)

4069

50,000

1.e.

f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements

..............................................................................................................................................to resell

4020

4,000

1.f.

........................................................................................................................g. Other interest income

4518

71,000

1.g.

........................................................................h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a through 1.g)

4107

11,971,000

1.h.

2. Interest expense

a. Interest on deposits:

(1)

In domestic offices:

(a) Time deposits of $250,000 or less........................................................................................

HK03

42,000

2.a.(1)(a)

(b) Time deposits of more than $250,000..................................................................................

HK04

32,000

2.a.(1)(b)

(c) Other deposits......................................................................................................................

6761

602,000

2.a.(1)(c)

.................................................(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs

4172

115,000

2.a.(2)

...........b. Expense on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

4180

13,000

2.b.

c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money(2)

..............................................................................(excluding subordinated notes and debentures)

4185

616,000

2.c.

d. Interest on subordinated notes and debentures and on mandatory convertible

........................................................................................................................................securities (2)

4397

116,000

2.d.

......................................................................................................................e. Other interest expense

4398

0

2.e.

......................................................................f. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.e)

4073

1,536,000

2.f.

.......................................................................................3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus item 2.f)

4074

10,435,000

3.

.................................................................................................4. Provision for loan and lease losses (3)

JJ33

793,000

4.

5. Noninterest income:

.........................................................................................................a. Income from fiduciary activities

4070

1,269,000

5.a.

.................................................................b. Service charges on deposit accounts in domestic offices

4483

882,000

5.b.

.........................................................................................................................c. Trading revenue (2,4)

A220

236,000

5.c.

  1. Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.
  2. To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets.(Asset-sizetest is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories 1.g, 2.e, and 5.l, respectively by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets.
  3. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4, the provisions for credit losses for all financial assets and off-balancesheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard.
  4. For holding companies required to complete Schedule HI, memoranda item 9, trading revenue reported in Schedule HI, item 5.c must equal the sum of memoranda items 9.a through 9.e.

03/2022

FR Y-9C Page 4 of 76

Schedule HI-Continued

Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK

Amount

Holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets should report data items 5.d.(6) and 5.d.(7) only and leave 5.d.(1) through 5.d.(5) blank.

5.

d. Income from securities-related and insurance activities:

(1)

Fees and commissions from securities brokerage..........................................................................

C886

273,000

(2)

Investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions........................................

C888

235,000

(3)

Fees and commissions from annuity sales.....................................................................................

C887

38,000

(4)

Underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities.....................................................

C386

0

(5)

Income from other insurance activities............................................................................................

C387

7,000

(6)

Fees and commissions from securities brokerage, investment banking, advisory, and

underwriting fees and commissions................................................................................................

KX46

N/A

(7)

Income from insurance activities(5)..................................................................................................

KX47

N/A

e.

.....................................................................................................................Venture capital revenue(6)

B491

6,000

f.

.................................................................................................................................Net servicing fees

B492

176,000

g.

...................................................................................................................Net securitization income(6)

B493

0

h.

Not applicable.

i.

....................................................................................Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and lease

8560

511,000

j.

........................................................................Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned

8561

4,000

k.

.....................................................................................Net gains (losses) on sales of other assets (7)

B496

(130,000)

l.

.................................................................................................................Other noninterest income (8)

B497

3,814,000

m.

.......................................................................Total noninterest income (sum of items 5.a through 5.l)

4079

7,321,000

6.

a.

.........................................................................Realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity securities

3521

0

b.

..............................................................Realized gains (losses) on available-for-saledebt securities

3196

38,000

7.

Noninterest expense:

a.

............................................................................................................Salaries and employee benefits

4135

6,755,000

b.

Expenses of premises and fixed assets (net of rental income)

.....................................................(excluding salaries and employee benefits and mortgage interest)

4217

806,000

c.

(1)

.............................................................................................................Goodwill impairment losses

C216

0

(2)

Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets......................................

C232

130,000

d.

...............................................................................................................Other noninterest expense (9)

4092

3,167,000

e.

...................................................................Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d)

4093

10,858,000

8.

a.

Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities

not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations

.........................................................................(sum of items 3, 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e)

HT69

6,143,000

b.

..............Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading (10)

HT70

57,000

c.

Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued operations

....................................................................................................................(sum of items 8.a and 8.b)

4301

6,200,000

9.

........................................................................................................Applicable income taxes (on item 8.c)

4302

1,292,000

10.

......................................................Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c minus item 9)

4300

4,908,000

11.

.....................................................................Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes (11)

FT28

0

12.

Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling

.............................................................................................(minority) interests (sum of items 10 and 11)

G104

4,908,000

13.

LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests

......................................(if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value)

G103

8,000

14.

..............................................Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13)

4340

4,900,000

  1. Includes underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities.
  2. To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets. (Asset-sizetest is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories.
  3. Excludes net gains (losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-saledebt securities.
  4. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 6.
  5. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 7.
  6. Item 8.b is to be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.
  7. Describe on Schedule HI, memoranda item 8.

5.d.(1)

5.d.(2)

5.d.(3)

5.d.(4)

5.d.(5)

5.d.(6)

5.d.(7)

5.e.

5.f.

5.g.

5.i.

5.j.

5.k.

5.l.

5.m.

6.a.

6.b.

7.a.

7.b.

7.c.(1)

7.c.(2)

7.d.

7.e.

8.a.

8.b.

8.c.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

03/2022

FR Y-9C

Page 5 of 76

Schedule HI-Continued

Memoranda

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

BHCK

Amount

Memo Items 1 and 2 are to be reported by holding companies with $5 billion or more in

total assets. (1)

1.

Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis

M.1.

4519

10,521,000

2.

Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c above)

..............................................................................................................................on a fully taxable equivalent basis

4592

6,286,000

M.2.

3.

Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

..................................................................................................(included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above)

4313

118,000

M.3.

4.

Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

............................................................................................................(included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above)

4507

219,000

M.4.

5.

Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period

BHCK

Number

................................................................................................................................(round to nearest whole number)

4150

69,556

M.5.

Memo Items 6.a through 6.j are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding

companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis. (1)

6.

Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater

than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.I):

BHCK

Amount

.........................................................................................a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks

C013

0

M.6.a.

.............................................................b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance

C014

0

M.6.b.

..................................................................................c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs)

C016

0

M.6.c.

..........................................................................................d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned

4042

0

M.6.d.

...........................................................................................................................................e. Safe deposit box rent

C015

0

M.6.e.

.........................................................................................................f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees

F555

1,128,000

M.6.f.

....................................................................................................................g. Income and fees from wire transfers

T047

0

M.6.g.

TEXT

h.

8562

Merchant processing services

8562

1,194,000

M.6.h.

TEXT

i.

8563

Corporate payment products revenue

8563

520,000

M.6.i.

TEXT

j.

8564

8564

0

M.6.j.

Memo Items 7.a through 7.p are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding

companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis. (1)

7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7.d, above) (only report amounts greater

than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of Schedule HI, item 7.d):

..........................................................................................................................................a. Data processing expenses

C017

372,000

M.7.a.

..........................................................................................................................b. Advertising and marketing expenses

0497

274,000

M.7.b.

.............................................................................................................................................................c. Directors' fees

4136

0

M.7.c.

................................................................................................................................d. Printing, stationery, and supplies

C018

0

M.7.d.

.......................................................................................................................................................................e. Postage

8403

0

M.7.e.

............................................................................................................................................f. Legal fees and expenses

4141

0

M.7.f.

.................................................................................................................g. FDIC deposit insurance assessments (2)

4146

CONF

M.7.g.

.............................................................................................................................h. Accounting and auditing expenses

F556

0

M.7.h.

.............................................................................................................................i. Consulting and advisory expenses

F557

284,000

M.7.i.

.....................................................................................j. Automated teller machine (ATM) and interchange expenses

F558

0

M.7.j.

...................................................................................................................................k. Telecommunications expenses

F559

0

M.7.k.

.............................................................................................................................l. Other real estate owned expenses

Y923

0

M.7.l.

  1. Asset-sizetest is based on the total assets reported as of prior year June 30 report date.
  2. Amounts reported in Memorandum item 7.g will not be made available to the public on an individual institution basis.

03/2022

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
