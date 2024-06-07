New partnership brings complimentary access to Greenlight debit card and financial literacy tools in the U.S. Bank Mobile App

U.S. Bank is making it easier for families to instill positive financial habits in their kids with the launch of a new partnership with Greenlight®, the leading family fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially smart kids.

Now, U.S. Bank clients with Bank Smartly and other eligible checking accounts can enjoy complimentary access to Greenlight's award-winning debit card and money app, helping families teach their kids critical financial skills. U.S. Bank is the first financial institution to offer Greenlight through an embedded mobile app experience, leveraging Greenlight's new software development kit.

"U.S. Bank has a long-standing commitment to powering the potential of our clients and communities through financial education. For families, there is no better way for kids and teens to build confidence and money skills than with hands-on experience," said Tim Welsh, vice chairman of consumer and business banking at U.S. Bank. "Our partnership with Greenlight revolutionizes how our clients can teach their kids about money, by providing trusted and proven financial tools that create positive money habits."

Loved and trusted by more than 6 million parents and kids, Greenlight provides kids and teens with invaluable money management experience while parents enjoy time-saving convenience and peace of mind. Parents can easily send money, automate allowance payments, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, get real-time notifications of all transactions and more. Kids and teens can put money skills into practice, learning to earn, save and spend wisely - all with parental supervision. Kids can also take on interactive educational challenges and earn rewards by playing Greenlight Level Up™, an in-app financial literacy game with a best-in-class curriculum.

"At Greenlight, we're always looking for new ways to help more young people develop healthy financial habits for a better future," said Tim Sheehan, CEO and co-founder at Greenlight. "Partnering with U.S. Bank allows us to bring Greenlight to millions of new families, preparing the next generation with the financial knowledge, skills and confidence they need."

Greenlight is the newest offering included in the U.S. Bank Smartly Checking account, launched in 2022 to simplify the checking account and rewards experience. Bank Smartly comes with benefits and features that empower customers to manage their money easily and get back to priorities. Customers who open a Bank Smartly checking account can then enroll in the U.S. Bank Smart Rewards program and unlock more benefits based on their total qualifying balances throughout the bank.

To learn more, please visit www.usbank.com/greenlight.

The Greenlight card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

U.S. Bank customers are eligible to receive the Greenlight Select plan complimentary when an eligible U.S. Bank checking account (excludes Safe Debit and Electronic Transfer accounts) is added as a funding source. You are required to be an authorized transactor on the U.S. Bank account, be at least 18 years of age, and be enrolled in online banking. Your U.S. Bank checking account(s) must be the preferred funding source for your Greenlight account for the entirety of the partnership. If your U.S. Bank checking account(s) cease to be the preferred funding source for your Greenlight account or you add a funding source that is not an eligible U.S. Bank checking account, you may be charged a monthly fee by Greenlight. In-app upgrades will result in additional fees. Subject to Greenlight identity verification. See greenlight.com/terms for additional information. Offer subject to change.