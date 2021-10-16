Log in
US Bancorp : Forbes Recognizes U.S. Bank Among World's Best Employers

10/16/2021 | 01:52am EDT
U.S. Bank ranks second among American-based financial services companies and No. 72 overall.

U.S. Bank has been named one of Forbes World's Best Employers in 2021, placing in the top 10% of the 750 companies on the list at No. 72. Forbes ranked U.S. Bank second among American-based banking and financial services companies and fifth globally among 75 companies in the industry.

"It's an incredible honor to be named to the Forbes World's Best Employers list," said Elcio Barcelos, chief human resources officer at U.S. Bank. "It underscores that we put people first and we invest in the careers of our nearly 70,000 employees through programs that empower each of us to bring our diverse perspectives to work every day."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile the annual list of the World's Best Employers, surveying 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries who work for businesses with global operations. The respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Participants also were asked to rate the companies on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

This award from Forbes is one of just one of several recent honors U.S. Bank has received for being a great place to work. Earlier this year, U.S. Bank was named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), one of the  Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc., and one of the 50 best workplaces to grow your career by LinkedIn.

In January, for the 15th consecutive year, U.S. Bank received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

U.S. Bank has also been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by The Ethisphere Institute for each of the past seven years.



U.S. Bancorp published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 05:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
