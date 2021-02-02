Log in
US BANCORP

(USB)
US Bancorp : Fortune names U.S. Bank one of the 2021 World's Most Admired Companies

02/02/2021 | 05:52pm EST
The company topped its industry and was recognized among all companies for management quality

Fortune magazine recognized U.S. Bank as one of the 2021 World's Most Admired Companies, naming it No. 1 in the Superregional Banks industry category for the 11th consecutive year.

Among all 670 companies in 30 countries and 52 industry sectors, Fortune also rated U.S. Bank as No. 8 most admired for Management Quality and No. 3 most admired for Use of Corporate Assets.

'We are honored to be recognized among companies that are shaping the future,' said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank. 'We know that this past year has fundamentally changed banking and I am proud of how our employees rallied around each other to continue serving customers in a time of need - whether on the front lines in branches or behind the scenes building out new digital capabilities.'

Within the Superregional Banks industry category, Fortune ranked U.S. Bank as No. 1 in six of the nine key attributes of reputation: Management Quality, Quality of Products/Services, Innovation, Use of Corporate Assets, Financial Soundness and Long-Term Investment Value.

The Fortune 2021 World's Most Admired Companies list is determined by a survey of executives, directors and analysts rating companies in their industry on a series of criteria - learn more about methodology.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
