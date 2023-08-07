Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Public Disclosure
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
1
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO
1
PRIMARY DRIVERS OF THE LCR
1
U.S. LCR QUANTITATIVE DISCLOSURE
1
HIGH QUALITY LIQUID ASSET COMPOSITION
3
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS COMPOSITION
3
CONCENTRATION OF FUNDING SOURCES
3
DERIVATIVE EXPOSURES
4
LIQUIDITY RISK MANAGEMENT FUNCTION
4
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
5
INTRODUCTION
U.S. Bancorp ("the Company") is a multi-state financial services holding company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Company provides a full range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions principally in domestic markets.
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published the Liquidity Coverage Ratio in December 2010 as part of its Basel III regulatory capital rules and published a revised version of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio in January 2013 ("BCBS LCR").
In September 2014, the U.S. banking regulators adopted a final rule ("U.S. LCR") to implement the BCBS LCR for certain U.S. banking organizations ("Covered Companies"), including the Company and its U.S. Bank Subsidiary. The purpose of the LCR is to provide for the short-term resilience of the liquidity risk profile of banks and to allow regulators to monitor and respond to liquidity shortfalls.
The U.S. LCR requires Covered Companies to maintain on each business day an amount of high-quality liquid assets ("HQLA") that are unencumbered and controlled by the Covered Company's liquidity risk management function ("eligible HQLA") sufficient to meet their total stressed net cash outflows over a prospective 30 calendar-day period, as calculated in accordance with the U.S. LCR.
The Company is subject to the LCR requirements and to the public disclosure requirement on a consolidated basis. On a quarterly basis the Company is required to disclose the average daily LCR over the quarter. The Company also discloses quantitative and qualitative information over certain portions of the Company's LCR components.
As of January 1, 2017, the Company and its U.S. Bank Subsidiary are required to maintain a minimum of 100 percent of the fully phased-in U.S. LCR. The Company is in compliance with and above the 100 percent LCR requirement.
For a further discussion of the regulatory liquidity framework applicable to the Company, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis-Liquidity Risk Management" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("Form 10-Q").
PRIMARY DRIVERS OF THE LCR
For the quarterly period ending June 30, 2023, the Company's average daily U.S. LCR was 117.0 percent. The Company's LCR can vary over time through a combination of structural balance sheet changes in both the overall amount and mix of its assets and liabilities; as well as movements in the market volatility that impact the fair value of the investment portfolio. The average daily U.S. LCR in the prior quarter was 118.4 percent. The primary drivers are a decrease in HQLA and a change in our funding composition, which includes short-term wholesale funding and client-driven markets activities.
On October 10, 2019, the Federal Reserve released a final rule relating to tailoring relief which included changes to applicability thresholds for regulatory capital and liquidity requirements. The final rule stipulates that excess liquidity on subsidiary LCR metrics cannot be included in the publicly disclosed metric. As such, the Company received modest LCR relief on the publicly disclosed metric, with most of the relief being recognized at the bank level, which is not publicly disclosed.
U.S. LCR QUANTITATIVE DISCLOSURE
The following table presents detail of the Company's quarterly average of daily LCR for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The LCR calculation is a regulatory prescribed methodology reflecting formulaic hypothetical changes in assets and liabilities that would impact a company's liquidity if they were to occur. The calculation is not necessarily a projection of the Company's liquidity in any particular stress environment.
1
Period: April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023
Average
Average
Unweighted
Weighted
$ in millions (unaudited)
Amount(1)
Amount(2)
High‐Quality Liquid Assets
1
Total eligible high‐quality liquid assets (HQLA), of which:(2)
$
155,483
$
145,449
2
Eligible level 1 liquid assets
88,591
88,591
3
Eligible level 2A liquid assets
66,892
56,858
4
Eligible level 2B liquid assets
‐
‐
Cash Outflow Amounts
5
Deposit outflow from retail customers and counterparties, of which:
273,776
22,532
6
Stable retail deposit outflow
146,485
4,395
7
Other retail funding outflow
85,626
8,563
8
Brokered deposit outflow
41,665
9,575
9
Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:
213,743
66,412
10
Operational deposit outflow
142,820
35,108
11
Non‐operational funding outflow
70,821
31,202
12
Unsecured debt outflow
101
101
13
Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow
22,101
7,964
14
Additional outflow requirements, of which:
208,672
31,652
15
Outflow related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements
4,726
4,687
16
Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated
structured transactions and mortgage commitments
203,946
26,965
17
Other contractual funding obligation outflow
801
801
18
Other contingent funding obligations outflow
33,153
995
19
Total Cash Outflow
$
752,246
$
130,355
Cash Inflow Amounts
20
Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow
8,041
8,041
21
Retail cash inflow
1,647
823
22
Unsecured wholesale cash inflow
7,494
3,812
23
Other cash inflows, of which:
967
953
24
Net derivative cash inflow
873
873
25
Securities cash inflow
80
80
26
Broker‐dealer segregated account inflow
‐
‐
27
Other cash inflow
15
‐
28
Total Cash Inflow
$
18,149
$
13,628
Average
Amount
29
HQLA Amount (3)
$
117,804
30
Total Net Cash Outflow Amount Excluding the Maturity Mismatch Add‐On
$
116,726
31
Maturity Mismatch Add‐on
$
1,817
32
Total Net Cash Outflow Amount
$
118,544
33
Outflow Adjustment Percentage
85%
34
Total Adjusted Net Cash Outflow Amount
100,762
35
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
117.0%
2
- Represents the average unweighted amount before applying regulatory prescribed HQLA haircuts and cash outflow and inflow rates. The Total Cash Outflow balance combines the Company's total deposit balances and off balance sheet commitments. In contrast, Total Cash Inflows is limited to the contractual 30‐day inflows of the Company's earnings assets.
- Represents the average weighted amount after applying regulatory prescribed HQLA haircuts and cash outflow and inflow rates.
- HQLA figures exclude excess eligible HQLA held by the Company's U.S. Bank Subsidiary that are disregarded for purposes of calculating the Company's eligible HQLA on a consolidated basis.
HIGH QUALITY LIQUID ASSET COMPOSITION
HQLA consists of assets that can be converted into cash easily and immediately to meet liquidity needs for a 30 calendar-day liquidity stress scenario.
The LCR classifies HQLA into three categories of assets: Level 1, Level 2A, and Level 2B liquid assets. The U.S. LCR provides that Level 1 liquid assets, which are the highest quality and most liquid assets, are included in a Covered Company's eligible HQLA without a limit and without haircuts.
The Company's eligible HQLA under the U.S. LCR does not include the Company's borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, or at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. In practice, the Company could increase its HQLA, if necessary, by borrowing against its secured lines consistent with the collateralized borrowing agreement of those programs.
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS COMPOSITION
Total net cash outflow ("TNCO") relates primarily to the Company's deposit base, wholesale borrowings, off balance sheet commitments, and, to a more limited extent, its derivatives and secured lending activities.
A Covered Company's TNCO amount, which is the denominator of the U.S. LCR, is determined under the U.S. LCR by applying prescribed outflow and inflow rates, which reflect industry-wide stressed assumptions, against the balances of a Covered Company's funding sources, obligations, transactions, and assets over a prospective 30 calendar-day period. Inflows that can be included to offset outflows are limited to 75 percent of outflows to ensure that Covered Companies are maintaining sufficient on-balance sheet liquidity. The total net cash outflow calculation also includes an add-on calculation that takes into account the largest daily cash flow mismatch between certain outflows and inflows within a 30-day period. The inflow and outflow rates stipulated by the U.S. LCR rule may be materially different from what actual inflow and outflow rates would be under stress. As such, the LCR can be used as a comparable metric across Covered Companies but does not reflect internal assumptions relating to their liquidity profile.
CONCENTRATION OF FUNDING SOURCES
Deposits The Company has a stable and diversified deposit base made up of core consumer and wholesale customers that represents the primary source of funding for the Company. Deposits provide a sizeable source of relatively stable and low-cost funding, while reducing the Company's reliance on the wholesale funding markets.
Wholesale Funding The Company utilizes short-term borrowings as part of its asset/liability management and funding strategies. Short-term borrowings include federal funds purchased, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, borrowings secured by high-grade assets, and other short-term borrowings. Long-term funding consists primarily of medium-term notes issued from the Parent and bank notes and Federal Home Loan Bank advances issued through U.S. Bank National Association.
Short- and long-term wholesale funding are monitored through the Company's liquidity risk limit structure to ensure appropriate maturity laddering and funding source concentrations. The Company's issuance plan takes into account factors including liquidity requirements, capital, and interest rate risk.
3
