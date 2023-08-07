INTRODUCTION

U.S. Bancorp ("the Company") is a multi-state financial services holding company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Company provides a full range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions principally in domestic markets.

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published the Liquidity Coverage Ratio in December 2010 as part of its Basel III regulatory capital rules and published a revised version of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio in January 2013 ("BCBS LCR").

In September 2014, the U.S. banking regulators adopted a final rule ("U.S. LCR") to implement the BCBS LCR for certain U.S. banking organizations ("Covered Companies"), including the Company and its U.S. Bank Subsidiary. The purpose of the LCR is to provide for the short-term resilience of the liquidity risk profile of banks and to allow regulators to monitor and respond to liquidity shortfalls.

The U.S. LCR requires Covered Companies to maintain on each business day an amount of high-quality liquid assets ("HQLA") that are unencumbered and controlled by the Covered Company's liquidity risk management function ("eligible HQLA") sufficient to meet their total stressed net cash outflows over a prospective 30 calendar-day period, as calculated in accordance with the U.S. LCR.

The Company is subject to the LCR requirements and to the public disclosure requirement on a consolidated basis. On a quarterly basis the Company is required to disclose the average daily LCR over the quarter. The Company also discloses quantitative and qualitative information over certain portions of the Company's LCR components.

As of January 1, 2017, the Company and its U.S. Bank Subsidiary are required to maintain a minimum of 100 percent of the fully phased-in U.S. LCR. The Company is in compliance with and above the 100 percent LCR requirement.

For a further discussion of the regulatory liquidity framework applicable to the Company, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis-Liquidity Risk Management" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("Form 10-Q").

PRIMARY DRIVERS OF THE LCR

For the quarterly period ending June 30, 2023, the Company's average daily U.S. LCR was 117.0 percent. The Company's LCR can vary over time through a combination of structural balance sheet changes in both the overall amount and mix of its assets and liabilities; as well as movements in the market volatility that impact the fair value of the investment portfolio. The average daily U.S. LCR in the prior quarter was 118.4 percent. The primary drivers are a decrease in HQLA and a change in our funding composition, which includes short-term wholesale funding and client-driven markets activities.

On October 10, 2019, the Federal Reserve released a final rule relating to tailoring relief which included changes to applicability thresholds for regulatory capital and liquidity requirements. The final rule stipulates that excess liquidity on subsidiary LCR metrics cannot be included in the publicly disclosed metric. As such, the Company received modest LCR relief on the publicly disclosed metric, with most of the relief being recognized at the bank level, which is not publicly disclosed.

U.S. LCR QUANTITATIVE DISCLOSURE

The following table presents detail of the Company's quarterly average of daily LCR for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The LCR calculation is a regulatory prescribed methodology reflecting formulaic hypothetical changes in assets and liabilities that would impact a company's liquidity if they were to occur. The calculation is not necessarily a projection of the Company's liquidity in any particular stress environment.

1