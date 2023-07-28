Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
OMB Number 7100-0036
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
OMB Number 3064-0052
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
OMB Number 1557-0081
Approval expires December 31, 2024
Page 1 of 91
Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council
Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for
a Bank with Domestic and Foreign Offices-FFIEC 031
20230630
(RCON 9999)
This report form is to be filed by (1) banks with branches and consolidated subsidiaries in U.S. territories and possessions, Edge or Agreement subsidiaries, foreign branches, consolidated foreign subsidiaries, or International Banking Facilities, (2) banks
Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this with domestic offices only and total consolidated assets of $100
report form refers to both banks and savings associations.billion or more, and (3) banks that are advanced approaches institutions for regulatory capital purposes.
NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are
schedules) for this report date have been prepared
in
confor-
responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of
mance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal
internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and
regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my
Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in
knowledge and belief.
accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions. The Reports
of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial
We,
the
undersigned
directors
(trustees),
attest
to the
correct-
Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an
ness of the Reports of Condition and Income (including the sup-
equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors
porting
schedules)
for
this report date and declare that
the
(trustees) for state nonmember banks and three directors for state
Reports of Condition and Income have been examined
by
us
and
member banks, national banks, and savings associations.
to the best of our knowledge and belief have been prepared in
conformance with the instructions issued by
the
appropriate
I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest
Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct.
that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting
Director (Trustee)
Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent)
Director (Trustee)
July 28, 2023
Date of Signature
Director (Trustee)
Submission of Reports
Each bank must file its Reports of Condition and Income (Call
To
fulfill
the signature
and attestation requirement
for
the
Reports
Report) data by either:
of Condition and Income for this report date, attach your bank's
completed
signature
page (or a
photocopy
or a
computer
gener-
- Using computer software to prepare its Call Report and then ated version of this page) to the hard-copy record of the data file
submitting the report data directly to the FFIEC's
Central Data submitted to the CDR that your bank must place in its files.
Repository (CDR), an Internet-based system for
data collec-
tion (https://cdr.ffiec.gov/cdr/), or
The appearance of your bank's hard-copy record of the
- Completing its Call Report in paper form and arranging with a submitted data file need not match exactly the appearance of the
software vendor or another party to convert the data into the
FFIEC's sample report
forms, but should show at least the
electronic format that can be processed by the CDR. The soft-
caption of each Call Report item and the reported amount.
ware vendor or other party then must electronically submit the
U.S. Bank National Association
bank's data file to the CDR.
For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please
Legal Title of Bank (RSSD 9017)
Cincinnati
contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by
fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail at cdr.help@cdr.ffiec.gov.
City (RSSD 9130)
FDIC Certificate Number
6548
OH
45202
(RSSD 9050)
State Abbreviation (RSSD 9200)
Zip Code (RSSD 9220)
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
6BYL5QZYBDK8S7L73M02
(Report only if your institution already has an LEI.) (RCON 9224)
The estimated average burden associated with this information collection is 86.49 hours per respondent and is expected to vary by institution, depending on individual circumstances. Burden estimates include the time for reviewing instructions, gathering and maintaining data in the required form, and completing the information collection, but exclude the time for compiling and maintaining business records in the normal course of a respondent's activities. A Federal agency may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is not required to respond to a collection of information, unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number. Comments concerning the accuracy of this burden estimate and suggestions for reducing this burden should be directed to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget, Washington, DC 20503, and to one of the following: Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551; Legislative and Regulatory Analysis Division, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, DC 20219; Assistant Executive Secretary, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, DC 20429.
06/2023
FFIEC 031
Page 2 of 91
Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic and Foreign Offices
Table of Contents
Signature Page
1
Contact Information
3, 4
Report of Income
Schedule RI-Income Statement
RI-1, 2, 3, 4
Schedule RI-A-Changes in Bank Equity Capital
RI-5
Schedule RI-B-Charge-offs and Recoveries on
Loans and Leases and Changes in Allowances
for Credit Losses:
Part I. Charge-offs and Recoveries on Loans and
Leases
RI-5, 6
Part II. Changes in Allowances for Credit
Losses
RI-7
Schedule RI-C-Disaggregated Data on the
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
(to be completed only by selected banks):
Part I. Disaggregated Data on the Allowance for Loan
and Lease Losses
RI-8
Part II. Disaggregated Data on the Allowances for Credit
Losses
RI-9
Schedule RI-D-Income from Foreign Offices……………....................RI-10
Schedule RI-E-Explanations………………………………...............RI-11,12
Report of Condition
Schedule RC-Balance Sheet
RC-1, 2, 3
Schedule RC-A-Cash and Balances Due
from Depository Institutions
RC-4
Schedule RC-B-Securities
RC-4, 5, 6, 7, 8
Schedule RC-C-Loans and Lease Financing
Receivables:
Part I. Loans and Leases
RC-9, 10, 11, 12, 13
Part II. Loans to Small Businesses and
Small Farms
RC-14, 15
Schedule RC-D-Trading Assets and Liabilities (to be completed only by selected
banks)……………………………………………………............RC-16, 17
Schedule RC-E-Deposit Liabilities:
Part I. Deposits in Domestic Offices
RC-18, 19, 20
Part II. Deposits in Foreign Offices (including
Edge and Agreement Subsidiaries and IBFs)
RC-20
Schedule RC-F-Other Assets
RC-21
Schedule RC-G-Other Liabilities
RC-21
Schedule RC-H-Selected Balance Sheet Items for
Domestic Offices
RC-22, 23
Schedule RC-I-Assets and Liabilities of IBFs
RC-23
Schedule RC-K-QuarterlyAverages………........................RC-24
Schedule RC-L-Derivatives and
Off-Balance-SheetItems…………………….......RC-25, 26, 27, 28
Schedule RC-M-Memoranda………………......RC-29, 30, 31, 32
Schedule RC-N-Past Due and Nonaccrual Loans,
Leases, and Other Assets………………….RC-33, 34, 35, 36, 37
Schedule RC-O-Other Data for Deposit Insurance Assessments….................…….….…RC- 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43
Schedule RC-P-1-4 Family Residential Mortgage
Banking Activities in Domestic Offices
(to be completed only by selected banks)
........................RC-44
Schedule RC-Q-Assets and Liabilities Measured
at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis
(to be completed only by selected banks)
............RC-45, 46, 47
Schedule RC-R-Regulatory Capital:
Part I. Regulatory Capital Components
and Ratios
RC-48, 49, 50, 51, 52
Part II. Risk-Weighted Assets
RC-53, 54,
55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66
Schedule RC-S-Servicing, Securitization,
and Asset Sale Activities
RC-67, 68, 69
Schedule RC-T-Fiduciary and Related Services………………………………………......RC-70, 71, 72, 73
Schedule RC-V-Variable Interest Entities
RC-74
Optional Narrative Statement Concerning
the Amounts Reported in....................................................the Consolidated Reports
RC-75
of Condition and Income
For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.
06/2020
FFIEC 031
Page 3 of 91
Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income
To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person
at the bank -other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) - to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.
Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent)
Other Person to Whom Questions about the
Signing the Reports
Reports Should be Directed
CONF
CONF
Name (TEXT C490)
Name (TEXT C495)
CONF
CONF
Title (TEXT C491)
Title (TEXT C496)
CONF
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C492)
E-mail Address (TEXT 4086)
CONF
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C493)
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902)
CONF
CONF
Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C494)
Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT 9116)
Chief Executive Officer Contact Information
This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute notifications about policy initiatives, deposit insurance assessments, and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Notifications about other matters may include emergency notifications that may or may not also be sent to the institution's emergency contacts listed below. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.
Chief Executive Officer
CONF
CONF
Name (TEXT FT42)
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT FT43)
CONF
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT FT44)
Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT FT45)
Emergency Contact Information
This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute critical, time-sensitive information to emergency contacts at banks. Please provide primary contact information for a senior official of the bank who has decision-making authority. Also provide information for a secondary contact if available. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Emergency contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.
Primary Contact
Secondary Contact
CONF
CONF
Name (TEXT C366)
Name (TEXT C371)
CONF
CONF
Title (TEXT C367)
Title (TEXT C372)
CONF
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C368)
E-mail Address (TEXT C373)
CONF
CONF
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C369)
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C374)
CONF
CONF
Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C370)
Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C375)
09/2016
FFIEC 031
Page 4 of 91
USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering
Contact Information
This information is being requested to identify points-of-contact who are in charge of your bank's USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) information requests. Bank personnel listed could be contacted by law enforcement officers or the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for additional information related to specific Section 314(a) search requests or other anti-terrorist financing and anti- money-laundering matters. Communications sent by FinCEN to the bank for purposes other than Section 314(a) notifications will state the intended purpose and should be directed to the appropriate bank personnel for review. Any disclosure of customer records to law enforcement officers or FinCEN must be done in compliance with applicable law, including the Right to Financial Privacy Act (12 U.S.C. 3401 et seq.).
Please provide information for a primary and secondary contact. Information for a third and fourth contact may be provided at the bank's option. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address if not available. This contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies, FinCEN, and law enforcement officers and will not be released to the public.
Primary Contact
Secondary Contact
CONF
CONF
Name (TEXT C437)
Name (TEXT C442)
CONF
CONF
Title (TEXT C438)
Title (TEXT C443)
CONF
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C439)
E-mail Address (TEXT C444)
CONF
CONF
Area Code/ Phone Number/ Extension (TEXT C440)
Area Code/ Phone Number/ Extension (TEXT C445)
Third Contact
Fourth Contact
CONF
CONF
Name (TEXT C870)
Name (TEXT C875)
CONF
CONF
Title (TEXT C871)
Title (TEXT C876)
CONF
CONF
E-mail Address (TEXT C872)
E-mail Address (TEXT C877)
CONF
CONF
Area Code/ Phone Number/ Extension (TEXT C873)
Area Code/ Phone Number/ Extension (TEXT C878)
06/2012
Consolidated Report of Income
for the period January 1, 2023-June 30, 2023
All Report of Income schedules are to be reported on a calendar year-to-date basis in thousands of dollars.
Schedule RI-Income Statement
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
RIAD
1. Interest income:
a. Interest and fee income on loans:
(1) In domestic offices:
(a) Loans secured by real estate:
(1) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties
4435
(2) All other loans secured by real estate
4436
(b) Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers
4024
(c) Commercial and industrial loans
4012
(d) Loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures:
(1) Credit cards
B485
(2) Other (includes revolving credit plans other than credit cards, automobile loans,
and other consumer loans)
B486
(e) Loans to foreign governments and official institutions
4056
(f) All other loans in domestic offices
B487
(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs
4059
(3) Total interest and fee income on loans (sum of items 1.a.(1)(a) through 1.a.(2))
4010
b. Income from lease financing receivables
4065
c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions (1)
4115
d. Interest and dividend income on securities:
(1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Government agency obligations
(excluding mortgage-backed securities)
B488
(2) Mortgage-backed securities
B489
(3) All other securities
(includes securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.)
4060
e. Interest income from trading assets
4069
f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
4020
g. Other interest income
4518
h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a.(3) through 1.g)
4107
2. Interest expense:
a. Interest on deposits:
(1) Interest on deposits in domestic offices:
(a) Transaction accounts (interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, ATS
accounts, and telephone and preauthorized transfer accounts)
4508
(b) Nontransaction accounts:
(1) Savings deposits (includes MMDAs)
0093
(2) Time deposits of $250,000 or less
HK03
(3) Time deposits of more than $250,000
HK04
(2) Interest on deposits in foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs
4172
b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
4180
c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money
4185
1. Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.
FFIEC 031
Page 5 of 91
RI-1
Amount
2,672,792 1.a.(1)(a)(1)
1,593,855 1.a.(1)(a)(2)
38,516 1.a.(1)(b)
3,336,094 1.a.(1)(c)
1,622,341 1.a.(1)(d)(1)
743,865 1.a.(1)(d)(2)
0 1.a.(1)(e)
735,723 1.a.(1)(f)
6,015 1.a.(2)
10,749,201 1.a.(3)
202,607 1.b.
1,141,150 1.c.
320,394 1.d.(1)
1,465,658 1.d.(2)
359,292 1.d.(3)
7,422 1.e.
852 1.f.
99,376 1.g.
14,345,952 1.h.
350,966 2.a.(1)(a)
2,599,900 2.a.(1)(b)(1)
297,282 2.a.(1)(b)(2)
242,602 2.a.(1)(b)(3)
113,167 2.a.(2)
16,624 2.b.
1,316,793 2.c.
06/2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
U.S. Bancorp published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 19:12:06 UTC.