Report at the close of business June 30, 2023
For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please

Legal Title of Bank (RSSD 9017)

Cincinnati

contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by

fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail at cdr.help@cdr.ffiec.gov.

City (RSSD 9130)

FDIC Certificate Number

6548

OH

45202

(RSSD 9050)

State Abbreviation (RSSD 9200)

Zip Code (RSSD 9220)

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

6BYL5QZYBDK8S7L73M02

(Report only if your institution already has an LEI.) (RCON 9224)

Table of Contents

Signature Page

1

Contact Information

3, 4

Report of Income

Schedule RI-Income Statement

RI-1, 2, 3, 4

Schedule RI-A-Changes in Bank Equity Capital

RI-5

Schedule RI-B-Charge-offs and Recoveries on

Loans and Leases and Changes in Allowances

for Credit Losses:

Part I. Charge-offs and Recoveries on Loans and

Leases

RI-5, 6

Part II. Changes in Allowances for Credit

Losses

RI-7

Schedule RI-C-Disaggregated Data on the

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

(to be completed only by selected banks):

Part I. Disaggregated Data on the Allowance for Loan

and Lease Losses

RI-8

Part II. Disaggregated Data on the Allowances for Credit

Losses

RI-9

Schedule RI-D-Income from Foreign Offices……………....................RI-10

Schedule RI-E-Explanations………………………………...............RI-11,12

Report of Condition

Schedule RC-Balance Sheet

RC-1, 2, 3

Schedule RC-A-Cash and Balances Due

from Depository Institutions

RC-4

Schedule RC-B-Securities

RC-4, 5, 6, 7, 8

Schedule RC-C-Loans and Lease Financing

Receivables:

Part I. Loans and Leases

RC-9, 10, 11, 12, 13

Part II. Loans to Small Businesses and

Small Farms

RC-14, 15

Schedule RC-D-Trading Assets and Liabilities (to be completed only by selected

banks)……………………………………………………............RC-16, 17

Schedule RC-E-Deposit Liabilities:

Part I. Deposits in Domestic Offices

RC-18, 19, 20

Part II. Deposits in Foreign Offices (including

Edge and Agreement Subsidiaries and IBFs)

RC-20

Schedule RC-F-Other Assets

RC-21

Schedule RC-G-Other Liabilities

RC-21

Schedule RC-H-Selected Balance Sheet Items for

Domestic Offices

RC-22, 23

Schedule RC-I-Assets and Liabilities of IBFs

RC-23

Schedule RC-K-QuarterlyAverages………........................RC-24

Schedule RC-L-Derivatives and

Off-Balance-SheetItems…………………….......RC-25, 26, 27, 28

Schedule RC-M-Memoranda………………......RC-29, 30, 31, 32

Schedule RC-N-Past Due and Nonaccrual Loans,

Leases, and Other Assets………………….RC-33, 34, 35, 36, 37

Schedule RC-O-Other Data for Deposit Insurance Assessments….................…….….…RC- 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43

Schedule RC-P-1-4 Family Residential Mortgage

Banking Activities in Domestic Offices

(to be completed only by selected banks)

........................RC-44

Schedule RC-Q-Assets and Liabilities Measured

at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis

(to be completed only by selected banks)

............RC-45, 46, 47

Schedule RC-R-Regulatory Capital:

Part I. Regulatory Capital Components

and Ratios

RC-48, 49, 50, 51, 52

Part II. Risk-Weighted Assets

RC-53, 54,

55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66

Schedule RC-S-Servicing, Securitization,

and Asset Sale Activities

RC-67, 68, 69

Schedule RC-T-Fiduciary and Related Services………………………………………......RC-70, 71, 72, 73

Schedule RC-V-Variable Interest Entities

RC-74

Optional Narrative Statement Concerning

the Amounts Reported in....................................................the Consolidated Reports

RC-75

of Condition and Income

Consolidated Report of Income

for the period January 1, 2023-June 30, 2023

All Report of Income schedules are to be reported on a calendar year-to-date basis in thousands of dollars.

Schedule RI-Income Statement

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

RIAD

1. Interest income:

a. Interest and fee income on loans:

(1) In domestic offices:

(a) Loans secured by real estate:

(1) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties

4435

(2) All other loans secured by real estate

4436

(b) Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers

4024

(c) Commercial and industrial loans

4012

(d) Loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures:

(1) Credit cards

B485

(2) Other (includes revolving credit plans other than credit cards, automobile loans,

and other consumer loans)

B486

(e) Loans to foreign governments and official institutions

4056

(f) All other loans in domestic offices

B487

(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs

4059

(3) Total interest and fee income on loans (sum of items 1.a.(1)(a) through 1.a.(2))

4010

b. Income from lease financing receivables

4065

c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions (1)

4115

d. Interest and dividend income on securities:

(1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Government agency obligations

(excluding mortgage-backed securities)

B488

(2) Mortgage-backed securities

B489

(3) All other securities

(includes securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.)

4060

e. Interest income from trading assets

4069

f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

4020

g. Other interest income

4518

h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a.(3) through 1.g)

4107

2. Interest expense:

a. Interest on deposits:

(1) Interest on deposits in domestic offices:

(a) Transaction accounts (interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, ATS

accounts, and telephone and preauthorized transfer accounts)

4508

(b) Nontransaction accounts:

(1) Savings deposits (includes MMDAs)

0093

(2) Time deposits of $250,000 or less

HK03

(3) Time deposits of more than $250,000

HK04

(2) Interest on deposits in foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs

4172

b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

4180

c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money

4185

1. Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.

FFIEC 031

Page 5 of 91

RI-1

Amount

2,672,792 1.a.(1)(a)(1)

1,593,855 1.a.(1)(a)(2)

38,516 1.a.(1)(b)

3,336,094 1.a.(1)(c)

1,622,341 1.a.(1)(d)(1)

743,865 1.a.(1)(d)(2)

0 1.a.(1)(e)

735,723 1.a.(1)(f)

6,015 1.a.(2)

10,749,201 1.a.(3)

202,607 1.b.

1,141,150 1.c.

320,394 1.d.(1)

1,465,658 1.d.(2)

359,292 1.d.(3)

7,422 1.e.

852 1.f.

99,376 1.g.

14,345,952 1.h.

350,966 2.a.(1)(a)

2,599,900 2.a.(1)(b)(1)

297,282 2.a.(1)(b)(2)

242,602 2.a.(1)(b)(3)

113,167 2.a.(2)

16,624 2.b.

1,316,793 2.c.

06/2023

